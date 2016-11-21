Giving Tuesday: For 127 years Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlementhas been dedicated to helping disadvantaged New Yorkers achieve social and economic self-sufficiency. From its proud origins on the Lower East Side as one of the city’s earliest settlement houses to its home for the last 65 years in the nation's largest public housing development, Queensbridge Houses; the agency has helped thousands of the city’s most vulnerable residents thrive. Today, it serves over 2,000 low-income youth, seniors, immigrants and families from nine sites across western Queens, and ensure the provision of essential services that meet the needs of the community. From gun violence prevention to immigrant legal services, your donation on this Giving Tuesday will help further our vital work.

TOP NEWS



9/11 Memorial and Museum loses $25M in first full year: The 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s first full year of operation ended in the red, with costs outstripping revenues by $25.2 million, The New York Post reports. The private nonprofit foundation, chaired by former Mayor Mike Bloomberg, racked up $108 million in expenses but took in only 87.3 million dollars, just-filed 2015 tax records show.

NYC’s Homeless spending surges to $1.6 billion: De Blasio’s administration has increased spending on homeless services by about 60 percent since he took office, reaching a historic total this year, at the same time the population in city shelters is up nearly 20 percent, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Many insured children lack essential health care, study finds: A new study to be released today by the Children’s Health Fund, a nonprofit based in New York City that expands access to health care for disadvantaged children, found that one in four children in the United States did not have access to essential health care, though a record number of young people now have health insurance, the New York Times reports.

Governor Cuomo unveils statewide initiatives to combat 'explosion of hate crimes': Governor Cuomo unveiled new statewide initiatives to combat what he calls post-election hate rhetoric, NY1 reports. He addressed the congregation at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem Sunday morning, calling for acceptance of diversity.

Trans women need public resources, not just victim remembrance: Ana Oliveira, president & CEO of The New York Women’s Foundation, writes in City Limits that trans women and girls have the same right to live safely, be economically secure and have access to gender competent healthcare as any other women and girls.

Here's how Trump might reshape city schools: President-elect Donald Trump's top picks for a new Secretary of Education remain a mystery after Success Academy CEO Eva Moskowitz officially withdrew her name from consideration, but whomever he chooses, his vision could have far-reaching effects on city schools, including those Moskowitz helms, DNAinfo reports. For example, while Moskowitz supports school choice, which Trump is pushing, she is also a big proponent of the Common Core standards, unlike Trump who made no secret of his disdain for the program.

What a Trump administration might mean for education policy and K-12 funders: The new administration will face a number of important education challenges, chief among them the implementation of the Every Student Succeeds Act, the rewrite of federal education law that replaces the No Child Left Behind Act, Inside Philanthropy writes. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has championed the Common Core standards and, along with various others funders, such as the Hewlett Foundation and Helmsley Trust, have put considerable funding into the development and promotion of them.

Seven do’s and dont’s of online surveys: A poorly designed survey is not likely to get a lot of participants or worse, it might produce misleading results, writes the NonProfit Times, which offers a few do's and dont's to keep in mind before you create your next online survey.

Foster parents fill important need: Tanya Conley, a Republican who represents East Rochester and Perinton in the Monroe County Legislature, writes in the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle that children who are placed in foster care have often experienced unstable housing, hunger, exposure to substance abuse and violence. They need healthy food, clean sheets, regular medical care and above all - adults who are calm, patient and caring.

Mayor de Blasio receives fake turkey from protesters challenging proposed East Harlem rezoning: A group of activists delivered a fake turkey to de Blasio at Gracie Mansion to protest the city’s East Harlem rezoning plan and to symbolize its frustration with the plan, which they claim excludes low-income residents from the neighborhood, the Daily News reports.

************



Join the Nonprofit Coordinating Committee of New York on December 2, 2016, 8 am - 1 pm, for the 2016 New York Community Trust Nonprofit Excellence Awards. This no cost event includes a networking breakfast, a panel on nonprofit management best practices featuring this year’s three winners: The Jewish Board, Neighbors Link, and Per Scholas, Award Prize Announcements, and a VIP reception. Join leaders and experts to learn strategies critical to nonprofit success. Space is limited.

Jump-start your career at MCNY! Join us at our Grad Info Session on Thursday, December 1 from 6-8 pm at our Financial District campus. Learn how to advance your career and network with faculty and alumni. Seats are filling up fast! Financial Aid and scholarship opportunities available to those who qualify. RSVP here.

************



ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

Off Broadway Equity Actors and stage managers win pay increase: The Actors’ Equity Association, the labor union representing actors and stage managers, and the League of Off-Broadway Theaters and Producers, a trade group representing nonprofit and commercial theaters in New York with between 100 and 499 seats, said that they had reached an agreement after weeks of contentious contract talks, the New York Times reports. The settlement averts a possible strike or other job action.

Big Apple Circus files for bankruptcy: New York’s Big Apple Circus filed for bankruptcy protection Sunday after an emergency “Save the Circus” fundraising campaign failed to bring in sufficient funds to keep the 38-year-old cultural institution going, according to the Wall Street Journal. Big Apple canceled its 2016-2017 performance season in July, and tried to regroup around its community-oriented arms, such as Clown Care, which takes specially trained performers into hospital facilities.

Bronx Kids boogie, learn and laugh with help of nonprofit: A local nonprofit, Bronx Kids Boogie, is working to foster healthier habits in its tiniest community members, getting kids moving while practicing mindfulness through dance, yoga, arts programs and exercise at local parks and community centers, Headlines for the Hopeful writes. The program, which is the nonprofit arm of Sweet Water Dance & Yoga and Dance, has also been life-changing for children with learning disabilities.

************



HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

CUNY staffer complains about earning $100K for ‘zero work’: A director of the bursar’s office at the New York City College of Technology in Brooklyn for eight years, responsible for all financial matters, including tuition collection, payroll and bank deposits, was replaced by a young office assistant and reduced to a menial biller in 2003, but has collected his full $96,000 paycheck, the New York Post reports.

Needed oversight for CUNY and SUNY: The Daily News writes that New York’s Senate and Assembly ought to work with Cuomo to make his provisional CUNY and SUNY oversight a fixture in state law, complete with mandates to publicly disclose every dollar raised and spent.

************



NYN BUZZ





Youth INC's celebration gala raises almost $3.5 million for New York City youth:

Youth INC, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of New York City's youth, announced that its 22nd annual "Celebration to Benefit New York Kids" gala raised almost $3.5 million. Last week’s event at the Waldorf Astoria Ballroom was attended by over 1,200 guests and celebrated the culmination of Youth INC's year-long Celebration Fundraising Training Program. Through the Youth INC's Celebration program, nonprofits receive a coach and monthly workshops to learn how to effectively raise funds from individuals and corporations, which enables them to expand their programs and serve more New York City Kids. Since 1994, Youth INC has trained more than 140 nonprofits who have collectively raised over 17 million dollars through the Celebration Program.

New York Lawyers for the Public Interest honors recipients of the 2016 Felix A. Fishman Awards

New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, a leading civil rights advocacy for New Yorkers marginalized by race, poverty, disability, and immigration status, honored Sean T. Campbell, President of Teamsters Local 813, and Amy Taylor, Legal Director of Make the Road New York, at the 2016 Felix A. Fishman Awards Luncheon. The honorees were recognized for their leadership and dedication to advocating on behalf of environmental justice and equality for immigrant New Yorkers and individuals with low English proficiency. As President and Principal Officer of Teamsters Local Union No. 813, Campbell is an innovative leader who thinks outside the box. As Legal Director of Make the Road New York, Taylor leads a team of 40 attorneys and advocates who provide legal services to low-wage workers and immigrant New Yorkers in the areas of housing, benefits, workplace justice, and immigration.

New York-based nonprofit launches pro bono expungement program:

PPG Foundation, a newly launched national nonprofit group based in New York, announced the launch of its pro bono criminal record expungement program specifically targeted at those with non-violent marijuana offenses called: Clean Slate. Created to provide much needed assistance for those seeking re-entry into the workforce, the Clean Slate Program will work directly with persons often faced with limited opportunity, or quick dismissal, once their criminal history has been revealed. Currently partnered with Portland, Oregon-based law firm Green Light Law Group, a pioneering firm focused on the expanding field of Cannabis Law, PPG Foundation is aligning other leading Cannabis Law Firms across the country to further expand the program outside of its Oregonlaunch.

************



Accounting Management Solutions (AMS), a CliftonLarsonAllen LLP Division, is the Northeast’s leading provider of executive-level accounting and finance professionals. We support nonprofits with part-time, interim, business advisory, project resources and professional search. Engage with AMS for: career advancement, partnerships, business development and Professional Conversation. AMS provides critical finance and accounting expertise organizations need during transitions, transactions and transformations. Learn more about us.

************



NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

Care Manager, Sheltering Arms Children and Family Services

Sheltering Arms is proud to introduce itself as one of the providers of Collaborative for Children & Families, Health Home. Health Home is a network of providers who work together to care for Medicaid eligible children who have faced significant challenges to their physical, social, and emotional wellness. Together, the member agencies of CCF serve more than 35,000 children each day in foster care, preventive, and mental health programs. Sheltering Arms is currently seeking Care Managers for this new redesigned Manage Care System. The Care Managers will work closely with families to help navigate them through the healthcare system by assisting with access issues, developing relationships with service providers, and tracking interventions and outcomes.

Senior Program Director, University Settlement/The Door/Broome Street Academy

University Settlement is currently seeking a driven, flexible, and data driven professional to join our team as Senior Program Director of Youth and Community Programs. Reporting to the Associate Executive Director, this individual is responsible for oversight of a $4.5 million budget that includes the Settlement’s Brooklyn-based elementary and middle school afterschool programs, Cornerstone Community Centers and Renewal Community School program. This individual will ensure quality performance and outcomes, provide motivational management and direction, serve as a dynamic representative for the organization, and fully embody the Agency’s mission. Key Responsibilities include the oversight of the delivery of services across a network of afterschool programs, a renewal community school, and two Brooklyn-based Cornerstone Community Centers, recommending program/policy changes and directing program improvements in response to trends as appropriate.

Speech Language Pathologist, Birch Family Services

Birch Family Services is seeking a Speech Therapist to provide speech therapy services to preschool children in a school-based setting. Reporting to the Speech Supervisor, the Speech Therapist is responsible for providing speech services to preschool children while ensuring all paperwork and reports are completed within appropriate time frames; the therapist will maintain effective interpersonal relationships with team members, department members, supervisors, administrative staff, parents, and outside agencies. A Masters in Speech Language Pathology, NYS License/Certification in Speech Pathology, Completed Clinical Certification (CCC), Valid Teacher of the Speech and Hearing Handicapped Certification (TSHH) or Teacher of Students with Speech Language Disabilities (TSSLD).

NYN MEDIA CAREERS: To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

************



POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* New York City education officials announced plans to overhaul the computer system that tracks the services provided to 212,000 students who qualify for special education, which the city should fix quickly and correctly, the Daily News writes.

* An influential city pastor, the Rev. Calvin Butts, demanded that de Blasio fire the cop who placed Eric Garner in the chokehold that led to his death, and said the timing is essential to do so before Trump’s new attorney general takes office, the Post writes.

* The contract Mayor Bill de Blasio filed with the city comptroller offers a detailed look at the cost of defending the mayor from a federal inquiry into whether de Blasio and his aides traded favorable government actions for political donations, The New York Times reports.

************



SUBSCRIBE TO CITY & STATE MAGAZINE TODAY: City & State is the premier multi-media news firm that dedicates its coverage to New York’s federal, state and local government, political and advocacy news. Subscriptions are offered to New York City & New York State government employees, nonprofit organizations and academic institutions. The subscription includes 48 issues conveniently mailed to your home or office. In addition, you will also receive our exclusive daily Insider e-newsletter. Subscribe Here.

************



NYN SOCIAL BUZZ

Upcoming galas and events:

Nov. 21 -- Center for an Urban Future 20th Anniversary Gala

Nov. 21 -- Lupus Research Alliance Inaugural Gala 2016

Nov. 29 -- ASCNYC marks a 25-year milestone of serving those in need with a VIP celebration fundraiser and awards its 2016 Changemaker Award recipients

Dec. 1 -- The Workmen's Circle hosts its Annual Winter Benefit

* To have your event featured here send your top 1-2 photos, along with a one sentence caption and photo credit, to info@nynmedia.com with the subject line “Recent Galas and Events.” To see more events, check our events/community calendar here.

************



NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

NYU plans to house local senior citizens with students: In response to soaring housing costs, NYU is rolling out a pilot program in the fall that would let students live in the spare bedrooms of local senior citizens, according to the New York Post. The initial program will consist of 10 mature juniors, seniors or grad students. NYU will partner with University Settlement, a Lower East Side nonprofit that provides social services to low-income seniors.

Fashion nonprofit helps dress 350 needy women, girls in winter wear with Brooklyn 'shopping spree for free': Fashion insiders shared some style and good cheer with nearly 350 disadvantaged women Saturday in Brooklyn by offering them a shopping spree the Daily News writes. The BKLYN BUNDLE UP event, organized by the GLAM4GOOD nonprofit and held at Downtown Brooklyn’s new City Point venue, was orchestrated to give back to women and girls in need without making them feel like a charity case, according to organizers.

NYC crash victims’ families gather for World Day of Remembrance:Family members of crash victims gathered in City Hall Park Sunday to honor their loved ones for the annual World Day of Remembrance of Road Traffic Deaths, amNewYork writes. The nonprofit Transportation Alternatives co-organized the gathering with its branch Families for Safe Streets.

Staten Island may still get a new homeless shelter: The city may still open a homeless shelter on Staten Island as hundreds more residents are forced to seek beds in the other four boroughs, the Staten Island Advance reports. At the beginning of November, at least 1,200 Staten Islanders were homeless and living in city shelters elsewhere. There's now only enough space on Staten Island for 129 people after the city closed a Stapleton shelter for addicts this summer.

************



NYN EVENTS

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm. Explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits. Click here to RSVP.

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

************



TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

12 p.m. – Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams unveils details of his arts and cultural capital budget, Billie Holiday Theatre, 1368 Fulton St., Brooklyn.

3 p.m. – Schumer vows to fight attempts to claw back critical funds that allow small hospitals to provide necessary services to senior citizens as well as underserved populations in rural areas, Lewis County General Hospital 7785 N. State St., Lowville.

4:30 p.m. – Mark-Viverito speaks at Feed the Children, Taino Towers, 240 E. 123rd St., Manhattan.

7 p.m. – De Blasio hosts town hall, Academy for Scholarship and Entrepreneurship, 921 E. 228th St., Bronx.

7:30 p.m. – Mark-Viverito attends the Blue Card annual dinner, Jazz at Lincoln Center Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway and 60th St., Manhattan.

************



HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Roy Kearse, Vice President at Samaritan/Daytop Village.

To see your birthday mentioned, click here.