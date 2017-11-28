FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* In a forum last week, the eight candidates for New York City Council speaker weighed in on what each one would do first if elected to the leadership post, such as reforming the property tax system or assembling a diverse leadership team, City & State reports.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz section contains details of AARP NY’s debate this evening with the candidates for New York City Council speaker, who will weigh in affordable housing, transportation, support for caregivers and livability and more.

* City & State presents its Setting the Agenda feature, which previews the most pressing issues in the 2018 state legislative session, such as health care spending and ethics reform, amid an uncertain fiscal landscape.

TOP NEWS:

* NYCHA will conduct inspections today for lead paint at housing complexes following a city Department of Investigation report this month that stated the authority had failed to perform inspections mandated by local law and federal regulations, the Daily News reports.

* New York City Public Advocate Letitia James is angry about New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s appointment of a chief compliance officer to NYCHA because the agency already employs an internal auditor and the new post seems redundant, the New York Post reports.

* New York City Councilman Stephen Levin is demanding that the city set aside 15 percent of ­affordable apartments for the homeless, or nearly double its current target, after learning it delivered just 2,000 units over the last four years, the Post reports.

* New York City officials are looking to transform Brooklyn’s Broadway Junction, which has long struggled with poverty and crime, into a center for business, commerce and education, writes Curbed New York.

* A new report from the Office of the New York City Comptroller highlights problems with city buses, as an aging fleet, outdated routes and deteriorating service have contributed to a steep decline in ridership, reports The New York Times.

* More news below …

************

Social workers bring critical perspective and core values to the leadership of government and nonprofit agencies. NYU Silver’s Advanced Certificate in Executive Leadership is designed specifically for leaders in the human services sector. In addition to strengthening traditional management skills, the 10 session, 20 CE contact hour course enhances participants’ capacity for reflective leadership practice, with an emphasis on helping organizations confront challenges, participate in solutions, and successfully adapt to change. Learn more here.

************

* A backlog in federal immigration court is leaving many undocumented children without lawyers as they face deportation, with more than 88,000 juveniles are currently caught up in immigration proceedings nationwide, WNYC reports.

* The Legal Aid Society’s Conviction Sealing Project just launched with the goal of serving indigent clients who could get the life-changing housing and employment benefits of a clean record, the Daily News reports.

* The 2018 legislative calendar is out, with state lawmakers scheduled to be in Albany for 60 days, from Jan. 3 to June 20, and days off include March 30, Good Friday and March 31, the first day of Passover, although the budget is due April 1, State of Politics reports.

************

KPIs and Dashboards – A Nonprofit Gamechanger

Visibility and transparency are paramount to your nonprofits’ success. Everyone from program managers to board members needs insight into different aspects of financial data to make the right decisions. Choosing the right KPIs and dashboards can be game-changing. Download this free guide to nonprofit dashboards today.

For over 25 years, JMT has been helping nonprofits achieve sustainability and mission effectiveness. Learn more about JMT Consulting.

************

IN DEPTH:

* The Times showcases a new analysis of federal data by nonprofit Veterans Education Success, which finds that the for-profit industry is still targeting veterans and service members.

* Ability Beyond, a nonprofit that serves people with disabilities in New York and Connecticut, planted the seed of Disability Solutions and has watched it grow into its own highly successful national division, NB Herard reports.

* New units for homeless households are 3 percent of the new units in de Blasio’s plan, so he must build 10,000 units of housing for the homeless over five years and leverage existing voucher programs, Coalition for the Homeless’ Giselle Routhier writes in the Daily News.

* A national nonprofit leader writes in Forbes that a decentralized structure can ensure that a national nonprofit is responsive to local needs and could include leeway in brand messaging and programming to make organizations more flexible and responsive.

* Efforts at criminal justice reform in New York City should extend beyond the controversies surrounding Rikers Island and the efforts to close the jail complex, activist Five Mualimm–ak writes in City Limits.

************

The Fordham Center for Nonprofit Leaders offers a Master of Science in Nonprofit Leadership and an Executive Education Certificate program. Sponsored by the Graduate School of Social Service and the Gabelli School of Business, both programs emphasize the development of sophisticated leadership skills that combine management excellence with a social justice approach to organizational and social change.

Visit our website to learn how you can increase your impact as an innovative leader in the nonprofit field.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* As #GivingTuesday marks its sixth edition this week, it has blossomed into a global social-media darling, particularly among millennials. By 2015, nearly 4 in 10 of them said they planned to give on the designated day, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

* The Republican tax bills contain language that would allow Newman’s Own Foundation to continue to own a for-profit company without a tax penalty. About two dozen other foundations would also benefit from the provision, Politico reports.

* Nonprofits and religious organizations would have greater leeway to engage in political activities if a provision within a Republican tax bill becomes law, with the House version including as a rollback of the Johnson Amendment, the Times reports.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To see your birthday mentioned, click here.

************

Keyrus is a global data and analytics consulting firm dedicated to helping people and organizations make better data driven decisions. With a wealth of experience working with non-profits, Keyrus partners with leading self-service technologies like Alteryx to drive rapid insights and value for its clients. Our New York office focuses on Data Science, Data Discovery and Data Engineering.

************

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Nov. 27 – Hotel Association of New York City holds The Red Carpet Hospitality Gala

Nov. 28 – Giving Tuesday

Nov. 29 – 2017 National Philanthropy Day

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/24gf8d/109215697 to submit an event or view all community events.

************

Earn a degree from one of the most respected and affordable top-ranked public universities in the nation. Our School of Social Welfare prepares students to become competent and ethical professional social workers in the public and nonprofit sectors of health and social welfare.

OPEN HOUSE

Earn your MSW IN SOCIAL WELFARE

AT STONY BROOK MANHATTAN

Wednesday, December 6, 2017

5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

Stony Brook Manhattan

at SUNY College of Optometry

33 West 42nd Street, room 222

New York, NY 10016

RSVP: http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/open-house-info-sessions/24gf8g/109215697

or contact Laura.Coiro@stonybrook.edu or (631) 444-3170

************

Complete this survey for the chance to win $200

It’s time to have your voice heard…

What are the funding, governance and sustainability issues most important to you, your supporters and the future of your organization? New York Nonprofit Media has partnered with accounting, tax and advisory firm, Marks Paneth LLP, to explore these and other themes affecting the nonprofit community.

Click here to participate in the survey.

************

KICKER: “If we could build capacity for every small business to hire one more person, we would decrease unemployment by 50 percent in under five years,” – New York City Councilman Robert Cornegy of Brooklyn, via City & State.