Can love still trump hate? This foundation hopes so, and it's opening the spigot: This is a critical moment for the Open Society Foundations, and since Trump’s election two weeks ago, it has mobilized for battle, Inside Philanthropy writes. Last week, George Soros, who’s worth 25 billion dollars, huddled with other top progressive donors in Washington to ponder next steps.

Data reveals NYC relying more on commercial homeless hotels despite de Blasio’s goal to end practice: Recent data shows NYC is relying on commercial hotels to house homeless families despite Mayor de Blasio's goal to end the practice set nearly a year ago, PIX11 reports. According the Mayor's Office of Operations recently released Shelter Scorecard for the month of October, the city is now relying on 81 commercial hotels to house homeless families. The families are housed right beside the general public who is unaware of the city's growing practice.

Nascent Fund for Public Housing begins building NYCHA war chest: In January, the Fund for Public Housing, a nonprofit, officially began reaching out to donors, and raised almost 900,000 dollars as of late October, Gotham Gazette reports. It is an effort to supplement the cash-strapped public housing authority by tapping private donors and attempting to lure philanthropists to NYCHA, where about half-a-million people live.

Most New Yorkers are roughly one paycheck away from homelessness: DNAinfo reports that nearly 60 percent of all New Yorkers don’t have enough emergency savings to cover at least three months' worth of household expenses like food, housing and rent, according to a recent report from the Association for Neighborhood & Housing Development.

A Bronx librarian keen on teaching homeless children a lasting love of books: For the past eight years, Colbert Nembhard has turned a Bronx shelter’s day care room or its dimly lighted office into an intimate library, tapping into the imaginations of transient children with the hope of making reading books a constant in their lives, the New York Times writes. His partnership with the homeless shelter, operated by SCO Family of Services, began informally, and has served as a model for a citywide initiative to place small libraries at shelters for families.

Nonprofits can struggle with international bank transfers: Some charities that help refugees from Syria and the Middle East are having a hard time finding banks that will work with them, according to Nonprofit Quarterly. Due to federal regulations designed to stop money laundering and covert financing of terrorism, banks are finding it more beneficial to close accounts than to work with some charities.

Charter activists blast N.Y. Education Dept. over proposed changes for reporting school violence: An influential pro-charter school lobby group is putting pressure on state education officials to tighten requirements for reporting violence in public schools, the Daily News writes. Families for Excellent Schools CEO Jeremiah Kittredge penned a letter to the state Board of Regents this month and ripped state officials’ plan to streamline New York’s Violent and Disruptive Incident Reporting system, where officials keep track of incidents such as assaults and rapes.

Judge halts eviction of mentally disabled man as Brooklyn landlord seeks to boot tenants with disabilities: A federal judge has issued a temporary order to stop the eviction of a mentally disabled man from his building where the landlord in the gentrifying neighborhood allegedly no longer wants to lease apartments to tenants with disabilities, The Daily News reports. He is a client of the nonprofit group Job Path, which has held a rent-stabilized lease on the Prospect-Lefferts Gardens apartment since 2003 and covers the tab for him by managing his government benefits.

Council candidate slams possibility of heroin injection facility: A Brooklyn Republican who has his sights set on a City Council seat slammed the lawmaking body for bankrolling a feasibility study on whether to open injection facilities for heroin addicts, the New York Post reports. The Council hasn’t actually bankrolled injection facilities, but allocated 100,000 dollars in September to examining whether such facilities would help prevent drug overdoses and the spread of disease associated with IV-drug use.

Join the Nonprofit Coordinating Committee of New York on December 2, 2016, 8 am - 1 pm, for the 2016 New York Community Trust Nonprofit Excellence Awards. This no cost event includes a networking breakfast, a panel on nonprofit management best practices featuring this year’s three winners: The Jewish Board, Neighbors Link, and Per Scholas, Award Prize Announcements, and a VIP reception. Join leaders and experts to learn strategies critical to nonprofit success. Space is limited.

Jump-start your career at MCNY! Join us at our Grad Info Session on Thursday, December 1 from 6-8 pm at our Financial District campus. Learn how to advance your career and network with faculty and alumni. Seats are filling up fast! Financial Aid and scholarship opportunities available to those who qualify. RSVP here.

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

Three Red Hook nonprofits are finalists in inaugural SPARK Prize: Twenty SPARK Prize finalists have been chosen among a pool of 150 applicants and 17 are Brooklyn-based organizations, including three from Red Hook: Dance Theater Etcetera, Red Hook Initiative and the Red Hook Community Justice Center, according to the Red Hook Star Revue. The SPARK Prize will be awarded to five of the chosen finalists from the Brooklyn Community Foundation.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Seeking students, public colleges reduce out-of-state prices: The Associated Press counted at least 50 public colleges and universities nationwide that have lowered nonresident tuition by more than 10 percent in recent years without making similar reductions for in-state students.

Foster youths get extra help making it through college: A new initiative at the City University of New York that gives participants year-round housing and meals aims to beat the low graduation rate for young people who grew up in foster care, a nationwide problem, The Wall Street Journal reports.

NYN BUZZ





United Way hosts its quarterly Days of Sharing on December 2:

Every three months, United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region opens up its doors to area nonprofits as part of its Day of Sharing Program. Each Day of Sharing is held at the Poughkeepsie United Way office to support local nonprofit organizations with meeting their client’s basic needs through donations of new goods, including clothing, bedding, kitchen and household items. These donations are provided by businesses, including Calvin Klein, Bed Bath & Beyond, Izod, Van Heusen. Last year, almost 100,000 dollars in donated goods was distributed through the Day of Sharing.





Lenox launches “Circle of Giving” campaign in partnership with God’s Love We Deliver:

Lenox Corporation announced its “Circle of Giving” holiday campaign in partnership with God’s Love We Deliver and Project Angel Food. The campaign is designed to benefit those who are living with severe illness and bring nutritious meals to those who need it most this holiday season. Through the “Circle of Giving” campaign, Lenox will match donations made through GoodCircle.org from Nov. 21 to Dec. 31. The two charity partner organizations, God’s Love We Deliver in New York and Project Angel Food in Los Angeles, strive to improve the health and well being of men, women and children living with serious illnesses by alleviating hunger and malnutrition. The two charities provide thousands of high quality, nutritious meals to individuals who are living with life-threatening illness and are unable to prepare meals for themselves.





Family Service League receives 30,000 dollar donation from Paddlers for Humanity:

Family Service League, a Long Island based nonprofit human service organization, announced that it was awarded a 30,000 dollar grant from Paddlers for Humanity to support its Community Behavioral Health Collaborative. The program advances early recognition and identification of potential emotional disorders in children on Long Island’s South Fork through expanded screening initiatives and follow-up services for parents whose children have possible risk concerns. The CBHC creates a continuum of services beginning with early identification of children with potential emotional disorders, interventions that rely on parent, family, school and community involvement through supportive and educational programs. The continuum also includes care coordination and treatment for those whose needs have progressed to more serious levels of emotional disturbance.

School of Social Welfare, Manhattan, MSW Open House, Tuesday, December 6, 5 -7 pm. To register, click here or call 631-444-3170

Accounting Management Solutions (AMS), a CliftonLarsonAllen LLP Division, is the Northeast’s leading provider of executive-level accounting and finance professionals. We support nonprofits with part-time, interim, business advisory, project resources and professional search. Engage with AMS for: career advancement, partnerships, business development and Professional Conversation. AMS provides critical finance and accounting expertise organizations need during transitions, transactions and transformations. Learn more about us.

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Substance Abuse Specialist, The Bridge

The Bridge, an innovative and well respected mental health agency serving people with serious mental illness, substance abuse, co-occurring mental health and substance abuse disorders, and co-morbid medical conditions is seeking Substance Abuse Specialists to provide counseling and running AOD groups; provide individual and group substance abuse counseling to ensure sobriety and relapse prevention; coordinate MICA services with outside agencies; provide case management and crisis intervention; and all related documentation and record-keeping.





Family Foster Care Caseworker, MercyFirst

This position involves frequent contact with foster children, birth to 21. Manage a caseload of approximately 10-12 cases in our Angel Guardian Group Home/Family Foster Care program. Make visits to foster homes, help children navigate their world of school, medical needs, psychological needs, family needs, etc. Input progress notes into computer. Appear in court to testify and be a voice on behalf of your client. Participate in “Family Night” once a week where our foster children meet with birth family members and/or foster family members and have a chance to visit, play, and celebrate milestones such as birthdays. Communicate effectively with internal staff, state and governmental agencies regarding cases through established agency policies and procedures. Observe all HIPAA regulations. Accepting, affirming and non-judgement approach toward LGBTQ youth and staff is required.





Bilingual Staff Psychotherapist Openings, ANDRUS

ANDRUS nurtures social and emotional well-being in children, their families and the community by delivering a broad range of vital services and by providing research, training and innovative program models that promote standards of excellence for professional performance in and beyond our service community. Andrus provides annually a broad network of supports to over 2,500 vulnerable children and families of all backgrounds and means. Our mental health division extends individualized child and family interventions, supports parents, caregivers, and helps children and their families build on their unique strengths while managing their particular challenges. With Clinics in Yonkers, White Plains, and Peekskill, we are able to provide services to families in northern, southern, and central Westchester.





POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* As part of the court battle to keep the emails from private consultants known as “agents of the city” away from the public, lawyers for New York City revealed they are also keeping secret some of the correspondence between City Hall staffers and “independent consultant” Josh Gold, the Daily News writes.

* A group of New York Catholic bishops headed by Cardinal Timothy Dolan is calling on Cuomo to sign a bill that would require the state to take over funding of the legal services that local governments provide to the poor, the Daily News reports.

* State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is responding to the recent bid-rigging and fraud scandal that has rocked the Cuomo administration by moving to strengthen his office’s contract oversight role, the Daily News’ Ken Lovett writes.

NYN SOCIAL BUZZ





Recent galas and events:

K.I.D.S./Fashion Delivers





Upcoming galas and events:

Nov. 29 -- ASCNYC celebrates 25 years with a VIP fundraiser and awards its 2016 Changemaker Award recipients

Nov. 30 -- Bronx Jewish Community Council hosts annual "Breakfast for Champions” fundraiser

Dec. 1 -- The Workmen's Circle hosts its Annual Winter Benefit

Dec. 3 -- Anderson Center for Autism celebrates retiring CEO Neil J. Pollack at 15th annual gala

Dec. 5 -- United Nations Development Programme hosts their Inaugural Global Goals Gala

Dec. 8 -- The Asian American / Asian Research Institute's 15th Annual Gala

* To have your event featured here send your top 1-2 photos, along with a one sentence caption and photo credit, to info@nynmedia.com with the subject line "Recent Galas and Events." To see more events, check our events/community calendar here.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

As she fights cancer, a woman strives for normalcy: The New York Times profiles a former security guard for NYC Health & Hospitals. Her cancer has returned four times most recently in August, despite repeated treatments of chemotherapy, radiation and surgery to remove cancerous tissue. In 2011, she contacted Community Health Advocates, a program run by the Community Service Society of New York, one of the organizations supported by The New York Times Neediest Cases Fund.

Breakthrough for New York City’s low-income Students: Metrofocus features Breakthrough New York, which has been helping high-achieving middle-schoolers from low-income families overcome their circumstances to get them into better high schools and continuing through college. Read our profile of Breakthrough’s Natalie Cox, a former NYN Media Front-Line Hero.

Farm-to-foodbank bill awaits action by NY Gov. Cuomo: A bill creating a tax break for New York state farmers who donate food to food banks is awaiting action by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the Associated Press reports. Farmers already donate millions of pounds of food every year, but say the credit of up to 5,000 dollars annually would reduce the costs of harvesting and transporting surplus crops that would otherwise go to waste. The Hunger Action Network of New York State has made the bill a priority.

Albany homeless service wins appeal case to stay: A program for homeless families has won the right to stay in its Albany location after a state appellate court ruled against as a neighbor who sued the group, the Times Union reports. Family Promise of the Capital District, which operates out of the former parsonage at Bethany Reformed Church, had a city zoning board determination annulled in February after Acting State Supreme Court Justice Gerald Connolly ruled that Family Promise's work could not be reasonably interpreted as part of the work of a "house of worship."

NYN EVENTS

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm. Explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits. Click here to RSVP.

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

12 p.m. – State Sens. Jeff Klein, Diane Savino, Jesse Hamilton, and Tony Avella, state Senator-Elect Marisol Alcantara, and Minister Kirsten John Foy, the Northeast Regional Director of the National Action Network, are joined by the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights, the New York Immigration Coalition, and Vera Institute of Justice at a rally to protect immigrant communities’ civil rights and combat hate crimes, 250 Broadway, 20th floor, Manhattan.

12 p.m. – Assembly members Nicole Malliotakis and Ron Castorina hold press conference calling on New York City to cancel plan to destroy IDNYC documents, NYC Department of Finance Staten Island Business Center, 350 St. Marks Place, St. George, Staten Island.

6 p.m. – Hochul delivers remarks at Citizen Preparedness Corps event, SUNY University at Albany, Lecture Center 25, 1400 Washington Ave., Albany.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – “Inside City Hall” features New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, NY1.

