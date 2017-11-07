FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* The nonprofit Friends of Elizabeth Street Garden, which opposes New York City Councilwoman Margaret Chin and supports her challenger Christopher Marte, is playing politics in a way that may violate laws regarding campaign activity, City & State reports.

* To get up to date with NYN Media’s Buzz and community announcements - including the Women’s City Club of New York City and a potential merger between Martin De Porres School, and MercyFirst - click here.



TOP NEWS:

* A Republican-backed proposal to repeal tax-exempt bonds would decimate affordable housing in New York, according to a group of advocates who are mobilizing to block the plan, Politico New York reports.



* A Roman Catholic deacon on Long Island who ran a transitional home for men with a history of addiction or crime was stabbed to death on Friday by one of the residents he had devoted his life to serving, according to the New York Times.



* Dealing with an aging prison population at New York's complex of 54 state prison facilities is a mounting challenge that is not helped by the struggle to fill vacant jobs for nurses, doctors and other health care providers, The Daily Star reports.

* The Spencer Foundation awarded scholars at the NYU Steinhardt School a grant for more than $940,000 to implement and evaluate a project designed to address increasing societal divisions in six New York middle schools through interview trainings, the school announced.

* The Foundation for New York’s Strongest, the Sanitation Department’s nonprofit arm, announced a microgrant program to fund local businesses interested in developing initiatives to curb food waste, Fast Company writes.

************

The Fordham Center for Nonprofit Leaders offers a Master of Science in Nonprofit Leadership and an Executive Education Certificate program. Sponsored by the Graduate School of Social Service and the Gabelli School of Business, both programs emphasize the development of sophisticated leadership skills that combine management excellence with a social justice approach to organizational and social change.

Visit our website to learn how you can increase your impact as an innovative leader in the nonprofit field.

************

* The owners and developers of three Brooklyn apartment buildings agreed to pay 132,000 dollars to finance low-income housing in a settlement over illegal buyouts of rent-controlled tenants, the Daily News reports.



* State officials are taking action against a Queens landlord who threatened tenants with eviction unless they could show they were in the country legally, the Daily News writes.

* Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation and education funding nonprofit DonorsChoose.org announced a new initiative to promote mental and emotional wellness in America's public schools, according to a press release.

* God's Love We Deliver provides meals to people who are unable to cook or shop for themselves and every week, the nonprofit delivers thousands of meals to hundreds of people across the borough, News 12 reports.

* Jamestown nonprofit Community Helping Hands has a shot at a 10,000 dollar grand prize in a in M&T Bank's first "Understanding What's Important Business Challenge,” and the public can help it win, The Buffalo News writes.

************

KPIs and Dashboards – A Nonprofit Gamechanger

Visibility and transparency are paramount to your nonprofits’ success. Everyone from program managers to board members needs insight into different aspects of financial data to make the right decisions. Choosing the right KPIs and dashboards can be game-changing. Download this free guide to nonprofit dashboards today.

For over 25 years, JMT has been helping nonprofits achieve sustainability and mission effectiveness. Learn more about JMT Consulting.

************

IN DEPTH:

* The Chronicle of Social Change speaks to Jerry Milner, who was hired to lead the federal agency within the Department of Health and Human Services that oversees federal child welfare funding and policy.

* In corporate philanthropy, there is desire by companies to show customers and employees that they are not just interested in profits, but that they care about the state of the world, and that they are marshaling metrics to prove it, the New York Times writes.

* For those thinking of careers in nonprofits, public service, social services or the arts, paid opportunities are scarce, so campuses are using philanthropy and their own funds to subsidize internships at organizations that have a mission of social change or innovation, the Times reports.

************

Tickets are now available for the 2017 New York Community Trust Nonprofit Excellence Awards Best Practices Workshop & Awards Presentation where the Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners will be announced. The event will be held on Friday, December 1st at the CUNY Graduate Center in New York City. The Awards highlight the important roles thousands of New York's nonprofit organizations play in improving our communities. Join us in celebrating nonprofit excellence! Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/nea-2017/24b3vl/104906665 to RSVP

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* House Republicans say the tax bill they introduced last week will grow the economy, create jobs and simplify tax returns in part by eliminating tax deductions, but charities and nonprofit groups say that simplicity comes with a price, NPR reports.

* A homeless crisis of unprecedented proportions is rocking the West Coast, and its victims are being left behind by the very things that mark the region's success: soaring housing costs, rock-bottom vacancy rates and a roaring economy, the Associated Press writes.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

************

Are you a veteran looking for a flexible degree program? End your search at MCNY. We have been named one of the top military-friendly colleges in the nation for the past five years. MCNY offers our veterans accelerated bachelor’s and master’s degrees with the flexibility to attend and graduate on your schedule. Meet with a trained advisor at our open house on November 18th at our Manhattan campus. REGISTER here.

************

Capalino+Company is New York City’s leading government relations and strategic consulting firm. We deliver the insight and expertise to drive long-term, sustainable growth for both nonprofit and for profit businesses. Our Nonprofit Advisory practice works with organizations to identify opportunities, navigate challenges, build capacity and mitigate risk. Please contact us for assistance with capital and discretionary fund advocacy, land use matters, contingency and sustainability planning, digital strategy, diversity and inclusion strategy, and community relations and mobilization.

************

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Nov. 8 -- Audubon New York 2017 Keesee Award Luncheon

Nov. 8 -- New York Women’s Foundation 30th Anniversary Neighborhood Gathering in Staten Island: The Power of Collective Action

Nov. 8 -- JustLeadershipUSA 4th Annual Benefit

************

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************

KICKER: "We are estimating that we will lose, just from the elimination (of the bonds), about half the production and preservation in the country." -- Rick Goldstein, partner with the law firm Nixon Peabody and counsel to the Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition, via Politico New York