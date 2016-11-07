Editor’s Note: For Giving Tuesday, win a promotional spot for your donation page: New York Nonprofit Media wants to spotlight your nonprofit’s donation page during the week before Giving Tuesday. Today through Friday, Nov. 11 at noon, subscribe at least five new, valid email addresses with your nonprofit’s name in the company field to our NYN Daily e-newsletter to make your organization eligible for a chance to have its donation page spotlighted on our home page and in every newsletter we publish from November 21 through Giving Tuesday. Use this subscribe link or sign up on our homepage. The winning nonprofit will be selected at random from among all eligible organizations.

NYN Media Spotlight - Immigrants fuel the rise of worker cooperatives: Advocates say worker cooperatives, often simply called co-ops, provide a unique opportunity for poor New Yorkers by allowing workers in typically low-wage industries, like cleaning and childcare, to form their own businesses and take collective control over how much revenue should go to advertising versus wages, for example. The city, in partnership with over a dozen social service-focused nonprofits and other organizations, has invested in incubation and supportive business services for the cooperatives, banking that the result will be better jobs for vulnerable New Yorkers.

Nonprofit employees, already underpaid, face special challenges in retirement: Finding a good retirement plan is an uphill struggle, and it is one that is shared by any nonprofit shopping the market for 403(b)’s, the 401(k)-like retirement plan that nonprofits usually adopt, according to the New York Times. Insurance companies that have traditionally sold the plans often try to include complex savings vehicles with unclear terms and harried executives of short-staffed charities or religious organizations often do not have the time or expertise to pick the details apart.

Kids need distance from their abusers, A system skewed to risky reunions: Until child protective services put the true interests of the child center stage versus the understandable, but misguided, desire to reunify the family at all costs, Zymere Perkins will hardly be the last casualty, former foster child Alison Stateman writes in the Daily News.

City expands program helping absent dads become better parents: New York City is expanding its anti-poverty Fatherhood Initiative program, spending 2.8 million dollars on programs meant to strengthen dads’ relationships with their children in a city where one out of three kids is raised in a home without a dad, the Post reports.

Business leaders can help fix homelessness in the city: Karen Hinton, Mayor de Blasio’s former press secretary, writes in Crain’s that the mayor and governor should seek out not only new approaches from them but also offers for assistance. For example, Uber and Airbnb, hugely successful members of the "sharing economy," could share algorithms to help the city house homeless families near their workplaces and schools.

When should charities throw in together?: For some well-heeled donors, venturing out on their own to start a family foundation or serving on the board of a public charity is appealing. But sometimes, merging individual charitable organizations can have a greater impact on the people served, the New York Times reports.

Housing activists push to stop New York pols from reviving tax break for building developers: Housing activists slammed the push to bring back the expired 421-a program, which is controlled by Albany and the de Blasio administration says is needed to spur rental construction and increase affordable housing, the Daily News writes.

Foundation CEOs Shouldn’t Serve on Corporate Boards: In the Chronicle of Philanthropy, Michael Edwards, an activist who worked for the Ford Foundation from 1999 to 2008, questions the decision of Ford Foundation President Darren Walker to join the PepsiCo board of directors.

In disappointing turn for de Blasio, Long Island College Hospital will not include affordable housing: The land owner, Fortis Property Group, said it will not seek permission to rezone the site of Long Island College Hospital in Brooklyn, Politico reports. Without a rezoning, which requires several layers of city approval, Fortis can build market-rate condos without any price-controlled housing for lower-income residents.

NYC charters deserve a better landlord: Campbell Brown, who sits on the board of directors for Success Academy Charter Schools, writes in The 74 that charters may irritate de Blasio, but to tens of thousands of New York City children, they are a daily source of renewal, hope and success.

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

AEA negotiations for off-Broadway pay increase continue past deadline: Negotiations that were due to come to a head this weekend, between Actors’ Equity Association and the League of Off-Broadway Theatres and Producers, will now continue through November 20, Playbill reports. Some not-for-profit Off-Broadway theatres are on a separate contract that can pay as little as 361 dollars a week, and according to Actors’ Equity, 63 percent of Off-Broadway theatres pay at the lowest rate of 593 dollars a week.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Little-loved by scholars, Trump also gets little of their cash: A Chronicle of Higher Education analysis of Federal Election Commission data provided by the Center for Responsive Politics shows Donald Trump raising a tiny fraction of the campaign money that the previous two Republican nominees, Mitt Romney and John McCain, drew from higher-education professionals over comparable time periods.

Human First welcomes new chief executive officer:

As a leader in the field of mental health, Cheryelle Cruickshank was appointed by UCP of NYC board of directors to lead Human First as the new chief executive officer. With over 25 years of experience in nonprofit executive management and mental health services, Cruickshank will oversee the strategy and direction of the future of Human First; focusing on the organization leadership and the professional development of both the staff and individuals. She will be an advocate for ensuring the well-being of the individuals with an active concentration on expanding and creating job opportunities for them. Under Cruickshank’s leadership, Human First’s programming will grow and prosper due to her judicious use of resources, cost effective strategies and her successful experience in budget appropriation. In 2008, she accepted a position as the Associate Executive Director at Unique People Services. She provided her expertise and leadership qualities to provide oversight for 22 programs and 230 employees that provide support to people with special needs.





Crossroads Unlimited celebrates ten years of outstanding service:

More than 150 guests gathered at The Staaten to raise a glass to Crossroads Unlimited at the agency’s annual gala on Sept. 30. Staff, families, friends, and donors were among the many paying tribute to Crossroads as the nonprofit celebrated a decade of life-changing services in the Staten Island community. Funds raised at the event will be instrumental in enhancing Crossroads programs and services for individuals with developmental disabilities, many of who attended this year’s fundraiser. During the festivities, emceed by PIX-11 Morning News’ Lisa Mateo, Crossroads honored Board Member Al Lambert and Healthcare Associates in Medicine Administrators Kathy Tramontana and Paul Berkley for their support and commitment to the agency’s mission of exemplary care. Crossroads’ Residence Manager Anton Updale and psychologist Dr. Joseph Coppolo received employee recognition awards for ten years of service and helping residents to thrive.





Food Assistance programs receive 10 million pounds extra food, infrastructure improvements, technological innovation to help alleviate hunger in NYC:

This fall, a coalition of food distributors and funders working to alleviate hunger in New York City celebrates the progress of a multi-million dollar investment to improve food supply in several underserved New York City neighborhoods. Through this effort, 10 million pounds of new food will be distributed to over 40 local food programs in 11 underserved neighborhoods annually; an updated FeedNYC.org data-sharing system is making more comprehensive information available to emergency food providers, supporting improved decision-making and coordination; and a pioneering mobile app that will improve wait times and eliminate language barriers is being piloted at food pantries across the city. The organizations contributing to the effort include City Harvest, United Way of New York City, Food Bank For New York City, the New York City Human Resources Administration, and the New York State Department of Health-Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Assistance Program.

NYN CAREERS

Junior Level Communications & Public Relations Professional, Anat Gerstein, Inc.

Anat Gerstein Inc., a boutique communications firm serving the nonprofit sector is seeking a communications and public relations professional with two to five years of experience. We are looking for a creative, high-energy individual who excels at writing, has experience with traditional and social media, is interested in various public policy issues, and easily multitasks. This opportunity will provide broad exposure to New York City nonprofits and a chance to help clients address some of the most pressing public policy issues facing the city. Salary commensurate with experience.





Director of Training, Birch Family Services

The Director of the Department of Training and the Birch Training Institute is responsible for insuring that state of the art training and consultation is provided to Birch staff and outside agencies through the development and expansion of contracts and management of grant funds. The Director insures that the training provided adheres to best practices and meets regulatory standards. This individual works in collaboration with program leaders to develop and maintain a strong, effective, and outcome driven professional development program.





Assistant Executive Director, Program Development Services

Program Development Services, Inc. is seeking an upper level Administrator to assume a pivotal role in the overall management of the agency. The Assistant Executive Director will ensure that all current programs continue to operate at optimal levels while also participating in strategic planning for the future. The person in this role will work in conjunction with the rest of the management team and report to the Executive Director. The ideal candidate will be a dynamic self starter with a strong background in the field of I/DD. Knowledge of regulations governing Residential settings, Day Habilitation, Community Habilitation and MSC is essential. Supervisory experience at the Director level is required.





POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* Police arrested state Assemblywoman Diana Richardson after her 13-year-old son showed up at a Brooklyn police station saying she beat him with a broomstick over his grades, cops said on Sunday, the Daily News reports.

* State Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan’s future as GOP leader is unclear, and if the Republicans fall into the minority, it's likely state Sen. John DeFrancisco or someone else from upstate will become the new Republican leader, the Daily News writes.

* The New York City Board of Elections is still struggling to meet a 2012 court mandate that all poll sites be accessible to the handicapped, meaning tens of thousands of disabled New Yorkers could have tough time at the polls on Tuesday, NY1 reports.

NYN SOCIAL BUZZ

Upcoming galas and events:

Nov. 7 -- Cerebral Palsy of Westchester hosts A Taste of Westchester, a Food & Wine Tasting event in West Harrison, NY.

Nov. 7 -- Callen-Lorde hosts Community Health Awards

Nov. 7 -- The Carter Burden Center for the Aging’s 45th Anniversary Gala honors Macy’s with the 2016 Business Leadership Award.

Nov. 9 -- Queens Community House will host its Strengthening Neighborhoods Inspiring Change Benefit Gala in Long Island City

Nov. 9 -- K.I.D.S. Fashion Delivers holds its annual gala at the American Museum of Natural History

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Abyssinian pays city 11 million dollars over Pathmark sale: The church-based Abyssinian Development Corporation paid the city 11 million dollars in September, after a legal battle over the 2014 sale of the Pathmark site in East Harlem, The Real Deal writes.

Effort to save community garden is a 'sham' and a 'money grab': A nonprofit's court challenge to the sale of a treasured neighborhood community garden is "a sham and an attempted money grab," lawyers for the developer who now owns the property claim, DNAinfo writes. Lawyers for Eldert Bushwick House LLC, the company that currently holds the deed to the land where the Eldert Street Community Garden has taken root at 315 Eldert St., are asking a judge to dismiss a pending lawsuit against them, in papers filed on Oct. 14.

Community Board 7 poised to support controversial plans for Sunset Park library: More than 100 Sunset Park residents, officials and Community Board 7 members met on Nov. 3 to discuss plans to develop an eight-story, mixed-use building that would encompass the heavily-utilized Sunset Park library and place roughly 50 affordable housing units on top, the Brooklyn Reporter writes. The project is being led by the BPL and the Fifth Avenue Committee, a 38-year-old nonprofit that focuses on affordable housing and community development.

Rochester, nonprofits look to aid worker-owned businesses: A city-backed effort to launch and support worker-owned businesses in Rochester is gaining traction, while area nonprofits are teaming up to teach residents the basics of co-operatives, the Democrat & Chronicle reports.

NYN EVENTS

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

1 p.m. – The New York City Council Committee on Contracts holds an oversight meeting on reforming the VENDEX System, 250 Broadway, Committee room, 16th floor, Manhattan.

6 p.m. – New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito hosts ‘Melissa Meet Up’ event to meet New Yorkers one-on-one and hosts the video exhibit “12 Vecinas” by Marisol Plard Narváez, 320 Pleasant Ave. at 117th Street, Manhattan.

