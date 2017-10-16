FROM NYN MEDIA:

* For the latest NYN Media Buzz, including updates on Community Healthcare Network, National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City and more, click here.

* Judi Kende with Enterprise Community Partners and Patricia Swann of New York Community Trust write about the critical role smaller nonprofits and community-based organizations can play in addressing New York City’s housing affordability crisis.

TOP NEWS:

* The New York Community Trust is investing 7.5 million dollars in all five boroughs, to improve the city and the region across education, LGBTQ Health and Arts.

* Under pressure to shelter close to 58,000 homeless people on a daily basis, New York City has been paying widely varying rates to shelter providers and, until recently, had no set procedure for determining how much to pay, The New York Times reports.

* Janian Medical Care received 75,000 dollars from the Fund for Public Health in New York to expand its overdose prevention program, which includes training homeless clients on how to use Narcan, turning them into first responders in the opioid battle, Politico New York reports.

* Adweek named DonorsChoose.org, which has given a total of 586 million dollars in classroom funding that has bolstered and enriched the education experience for 24 million classrooms across the country, as the 2017 recipient of its annual Brand Genius Brand Save honor.

* Steven Brown, was named the new president and CEO of SoBRO, one of the Bronx’s most venerable not-for-profit organizations that helps small businesses and manages affordable housing, among other endeavors, The Bronx Times writes.

* A former Queens detention center should be used not again as a jail, but as a residence for homeless New Yorkers, Howard Schneider writes in City Limits.

* Legal action filed to block a Code Blue homeless shelter from being built in Saratoga has stopped the project, at least for this winter so Shelters of Saratoga will return to last year's location at the Soul Saving Station Church, The Daily Gazette writes.

* After threats of a lawsuit and accusations of bad faith, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration announced that it would release some $360 million in federal aid it had withheld from New York City’s public hospital system, the Times reports.

* Nearly 80 volunteers from hospitals in New York State, including nearly 30 from Northwell Health, traveled to Puerto Rico to help amid the damage, devastation and ongoing dangers from Hurricane Maria, Long Island Business News writes.

* A nonprofit established by a University at Albany alum has donated $500,000 for scholarships to assist veterans as they return from Iraq and Afghanistan war deployments, the Times Union writes.

IN DEPTH:

* A new report says that beyond pooling intellectual and financial resources, groups like Blue Meridian are acting as “field catalysts,” to help solve intractable societal problems that require resources beyond what even billionaires can marshal, the New York Times writes.

* Maeve Strathy, a Fundraising Strategist for Blakely and the creator of fundraising blog What Gives Philanthropy, shared tips with NonProfit Hub on how to give donors priority when developing an effective retention strategy.

* The Nerdery foundation has announced the beta launch of NerdKind, an online community meant to facilitate connections between nonprofits needing technology help and technology experts looking to give back to the community, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* New York’s Essential Plan, which offers low-cost health insurance to more than 665,000 people statewide, faces a grave future thanks to President Donald Trump’s late-night move to stop paying Obamacare insurers their federal subsidies, The Buffalo News writes.

* A nonprofit organization that does research and advocacy for the advancement of women has been banned from Facebook after running an ad for a tote bag that featured a drawing of two naked women dancing, Women In The World writes.

KICKER: “We think that dedicated teachers know their students’ needs better than anyone else in the system, and if we can tap into their frontline expertise, we’ll unleash smarter, better targeted, more creative micro solutions than what people might come up with in the district central office or the ivory tower.” - DonorsChoose founder Charles Best on his platform, via AdWeek