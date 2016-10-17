TOP NEWS



NYN Media Reports - New to the neighborhood: While there seems to be no magic bullet in getting communities to accept supportive housing or homeless shelters, advocates say transparency, adaptive design and strong community roots can increase the chances that a project will win community approval.

Ex-con using Eric Adams ties to push youth program’s bogus claims:According to records and associates, an ex-con is using his close ties to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams to reinvent himself as a bishop overseeing youth mentorship programs, but he hasn’t left all his troubling behavior behind, the Post reports.

Kars4Kids accused of using synagogue for shady deals: In court papers filed last week in Staten Island Supreme Court, a congregation argues that the Kars4Kids, which rakes in tens of millions a year in car and real-estate donations, is using the synagogue as a shield “to put their more questionable financial dealings through an entity that would not be subject to the same public scrutiny,” the New York Post writes.

Clinton and Trump, a tale of two foundations: Nonprofit Quarterly writesthat unfortunately for the nonprofit sector and those who advocate for its beneficiaries, most of the stories printed about both foundations have been negative, not only injuring the reputations of the foundations and their founders, but also harming the credibility of the nonprofit sector as a whole.

Tax-exempt nonprofits must be mum when it comes to choosing between candidates: While a political candidate is permitted to speak at a house of worship without violating the rule, he or she cannot engage in campaign rhetoric, the Jewish Chronicle writes. There have been cases where the IRS has gone after churches suspected of violating the Johnson Amendment, a notable example of which was a Binghamton, N.Y. church which lost its tax-exempt status after running newspaper ads in 1992 urging people not to vote for Bill Clinton.

Protesters of Maspeth homeless shelter proposal denounce claims of racism: Earlier this week, the city dropped plans to convert a Queens hotel into a homeless shelter, opting instead to rent individual rooms to homeless people, NY1 reports. But the move hasn't satisfied opponents, who say they're angry not just at the city's plans, but at being portrayed as racist.

Clinton Foundation chief lays out changes in letter to peers: In a letter to some 200 foundation leaders made public Friday, the Clinton Foundation took steps to clarify details and appeal to peers as it readies for a dramatic paring down of tens of millions of dollars in programming, the Chronicle of Philanthropy writes.

NYC receives perfect score for LGBT inclusion by Human Rights campaign fifth year in a row: New York City received a true perfect score, 116 out of 100 points, this week for LGBT inclusivity by the Human Rights Campaign. The group issued its fifth annual Municipal Equality Index, which examines the laws, policies, and services of municipalities and rates them on the basis of their inclusivity of LGBT people who live and work there.

Racial stereotypes shape perceptions of New York’s public housing:Nicholas Dagen Bloom, associate professor of Social Science and chair of Interdisciplinary Studies and Urban Administration at NYIT, writes in City Limitsthat the persistent image of public housing as a place where only poor, welfare-dependent, minority families live is simplistic.

Remembering Ken Thompson: James Freedland writes in NY Slant that we should honor the memory of Brooklyn District Attorney Kenneth Thompson by supporting the movement to ensure criminal justice reforms continue at every level of government, without interruption.

************



Baruch College's Marxe School of Public and International Affairs is NYC's only public graduate school dedicated to public administration.Our Master of Public Administration (MPA) & Executive MPA degrees are ranked among the best in the nation. Our new two-year, 42-credit Master of International Affairs (MIA) prepares you to be a creative, globally-focused leader. Our Master of Science in Higher Education Administration (MSEd-HEA) teaches you to manage and lead in higher education. Full- and part-time options available. ATTEND OUR OPEN HOUSE on TUESDAY, OCT. 25th at 5:30 pm. RSVP and learn more.





Blend Progressive Theory and Practical Experience at The New School

Master’s students at Milano School of International Affairs, Management, and Urban Policy address major social, economic, environmental, international, and political problems in real time. Personalized mentorship from scholars and practitioners engages students in critical approaches that challenge convention. Put your ideas into practice and advance your career at The New School. Learn more about graduate programs in International Affairs, Urban Policy Analysis, Nonprofit Management, Organizational Change, and Sustainability Management at newschool.edu/milano.

************



ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

Young People's Chorus of NYC receives Arts Education Impact Grant:The Pierre and Tana Matisse Foundation has awarded an Arts Education Impact Grant of 750,000 thousand dollars to the Young People's Chorus of New York City for its new initiative: Vocal Resolutions: Shaping Perceptions Through Music, Broadway World writes. The Matisse Grant, one of today's most prestigious and competitive arts grants, will be distributed over five years and support YPC's innovative new initiative that focuses on matters of social justice and uses music as a catalyst for cultural exploration and mutual understanding among young people of diverse backgrounds.

************



HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Todd Howe took loan from SUNY Poly official, facilitated school post:Former lobbyist Todd Howe, who pleaded guilty to corruption charges last month, helped a key economic development and compliance official at SUNY Polytechnic Institute land his job in 2014, though the official claims there was no wrongdoing, the Times Union reports.

************



NYN BUZZ





Third Annual Shine the Light on Domestic Violence in Harlem on Oct. 17:

Shine the Light is a campaign begun by the NYS Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence in 2008, encouraging people to turn structures purple to shine the light on domestic violence, efforts to end DV, and the courage of survivors of abuse. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and this year, the Upper Manhattan Domestic Violence Services Collaborative is bringing the national campaign to the community for the third time. Today, the campaign will Go Purple at the State Office Plaza on 125th Street and Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Blvd. Four walks will simultaneously start from North, South, East and West designated points in Harlem at 5:30 pm (rain or shine). All participants will meet at the Plaza of the State Office Building for a Speak Out of invited guests, community organizations, elected officials and government agencies. The Speak Out will begin at 6:15 pm.





Congressman Nadler and the NYC Anti-Violence Project announce federal funding to combat intimate partner violence:

Congressman Jerrold Nadler and the New York City Anti-Violence Project announced 750,000 dollars in federal funding that will allow AVP to continue providing vital services for LGBTQ and HIV-affected survivors of intimate partner violence. Over the next three years, 600,000 dollars will go into providing no charge legal representation and supporting advocacy efforts for domestic violence survivors, which will enhance victim safety and autonomy. The remaining federal funding will allow AVP to continue sharing its expertise in LGBTQ cultural competency through training and technical assistance to other organizations.





Brooklyn Community Foundation welcomes Nicole Gueron to board of directors:

Brooklyn Community Foundation announced the election of Nicole Gueron, co-founder of the law firm Clarick Gueron Reisbaum LLP, to its board of directors, effective Sept. 30. Gueron previously served as the Deputy Chief Trial Counsel to New York State Attorney General Andrew Cuomo, directing some of the office’s largest investigations as a member of the Attorney General’s Executive Staff. She has also served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and was awarded the national Director’s Award for Superior Performance for her work during this time. She is the past chair of the board of directors of the Brooklyn Heights Montessori School.

************



Don’t just have a job. Have a purpose.

Join MCNY October 20 and find out how you can: Leverage our student-centered, state-of-the-art learning environment that we’ve designed to help you focus on your success. Earn an accelerated graduate degree that can help jump-start your career in business, education, financial services, emergency management, government, healthcare, media or public affairs/ Get your degree your way with flexible schedules, financial aid and scholarship opportunities.RSVP today.





PAYING MORE THAN YOU NEED TO FOR TELECOM SERVICES?

AMS can help nonprofits save money: Review for Billing Errors - Audit invoices against your billing records for discrepancies; Optimizing Existing Plans - Assessing existing plans to optimize utilization without switching carriers; Efficient Services - Explore more robust options available for the same cost; Savings for Organizations - Focus on what really matters, with additional available resources to support your mission. To receive a preliminary complimentary assessment click here.

************



NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Associate Vice-President - Family Foster Care + Adoption + Preventive, Graham Windham

Graham Windham is one of the first organizations in the New York City to implement Solution – Based Casework. Solution – Based casework helps children and families to be the solution to the seemingly insurmountable problems in their lives, from generational cycles of poverty, abuse, and neglect to unemployment, domestic violence, and severe health problems. By recognizing and reinforcing their innate strengths and ability to cope, we at Graham Windham empower them to take the lead in making change in their lives. The Associate Vice President oversees the provision of quality care and services for children, youth and families in Graham Windham city based Foster Care, Adoption and Preventive programs.





Residence Manager, Saint Dominic's Home

The Residence Manager coordinates, organizes and manages the residence; conveys clear understanding of program and agency philosophy to staff and promotes appropriate working/living atmosphere within the home; serves as a role model and advocate; ensures consumer safety; oversees proper maintenance and cleanliness of the residence; develops and implements Individual Habilitation Plans; Person Centered plans, ensures training of living skills in a dignified and respectful manner. The candidate should have an Associate’s Degree. BA Preferred. A valid, non-restricted driver’s license is required. One year of work experience with the developmentally disabled population and two years of supervisory experience in Human Services is required.





Assistant Director, University Settlement

University Settlement’s Neighborhood Center, serving Manhattan’s Lower East Side, offers a robust menu of services to a diverse population of older people aged 60 and older at three locations in the neighborhood. The multi-service program provides case assistance, meals, health and wellness activities, recreational and educational activities, and non-traditional mental health supports. The Assistant Director will be located at our newest location (the Max Meltzer development) to provide daily planning, support, and monitoring of all programming at the new location and to support the Program Director and overall integration of older person services across sites.





NYN MEDIA CAREERS: To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

************



POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* New York trails other states in modernizing its 911 systems to handle greater cellphone use, in part because lawmakers routinely divert money intended for that purpose and use it to plug holes in the state budget, the Times Union reports.

* A group of Upper West Side parents say their kids are being dragged into a racially charged rezoning battle that is leading some of them to abandon their neighborhood elementary school after being rezoned to a low-income struggling school, the Post writes.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called for changing a section of the state’s civil rights law that blocked the release of details about disciplinary actions taken against police officers, including the officer who placed Eric Garner in a fatal chokehold, the Times writes.

************



SUBSCRIBE TO CITY & STATE MAGAZINE TODAY: City & State is the premier multi-media news firm that dedicates its coverage to New York’s federal, state and local government, political and advocacy news. Free subscriptions are offered to New York City & New York State government employees, nonprofit organizations and academic institutions. The subscription includes 48 issues conveniently mailed to your home or office. In addition, you will also receive our exclusive daily Insider e-newsletter. Subscribe Here.

************



NYN SOCIAL BUZZ

Upcoming galas and events:

Oct. 18 -- Fortune Society hosts annual fall benefit

Oct. 19 -- United Neighborhood Houses 2016 Annual Benefit

Oct. 19 -- 22nd Annual Black Tie & Sneakers Gala of the Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health.

Oct 19 -- The Icla da Silva Foundation will host its 2016 Hope Gala at Guastavino's in New York, NY

Oct. 20 -- ICL hosts 30th anniversary gala at the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown.

Oct. 20 -- Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation 20th Anniversary Gala

* To have your event featured here send your top 1-2 photos, along with a one sentence caption and photo credit, to info@nynmedia.com with the subject line “Recent Galas and Events.” To see more events, check our events/community calendar here.

************







The Fordham Center for Nonprofit Leaders offers both a Master’s of Science and an Executive Education Certificate program in Nonprofit Leadership. To learn more about how these programs train students to become leaders in the nonprofit sector in collaboration with its unique mentoring component, visit: www.fordham.edu/nonprofits

************



NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Planned Parenthood celebrates 100 years of activism from its NYC roots:Supporters of Planned Parenthood saluted the organization during a City Hall celebration on its 100th anniversary Sunday, refusing to rest on its laurels, theDaily News reports.

This startup wants to revolutionize American science education: The Observer profiles Sci-Inspire, a nonprofit social network based in New York and Washington, D.C. that connects college science majors with K-12 educators online, and then sends them into classrooms to teach lessons and help with science fairs.

Kelly for Kids Foundation invites applications from Western New York nonprofits: The Kelly for Kids Foundation was established in 1987 by former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly to support organizations that assist children in the western New York State region, according to Philanthropy News Digest. Since its inception, the foundation has raised nearly 5 million dollars to that end.

Bronx BP Ruben Diaz launches Youth Corps service program: Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., in conjunction with lead coordinating partner DreamYard and community partners WHEDCo, M.S.390, DreamYard Prep and The Mission Continues, kicked-off the first Bronx Youth Corps Day of Service with student volunteers from Bronx schools, the Amsterdam News writes.

************



NYN EVENTS

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm at the CUNY Graduate Center in Manhattan. We have all learned to accept technology at different rates. We explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits.

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

************



TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

12 p.m. – Advocates for people with developmental disabilities, including Assembly members Angelo Santabarbara, Patricia Fahy and James Tedisco, state Sens. George Amedore and Neil Breslin, and former Assemblymen Harvey Weisenberg and Tom Reynolds, highlight the need to for the state to cover the cost of paying direct service providers a living wage, outside the state Senate lobby, state Capitol, Albany.

12 p.m. – New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, Assemblyman Brian Kavanagh, Comptroller Scott Stringer, first lady Chirlane McCray join former Rep. Gabby Giffords, Capt. Mark Kelly and others at press conference on gun violence prevention, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

12:15 p.m. – Assemblywoman Deborah Glick serves as panelist at Women's City Club of New York lunch with legislators on good government, Women's City Club, 110 West 40th St., Manhattan.

12:30 p.m. – McCray delivers remarks at launch of Growing Up NYC, City Hall, Blue Room, Manhattan.

1 p.m. – State Sen. Tony Avella presents a New York State Proclamation to the MinKwon Center for Community Action in recognition of their 32nd anniversary, Avella’s district office, 38-50 Bell Blvd., Suite C, Queens.

7:30 p.m. – Brewer attends LSA Family Health Service’s celebration of the spirit of East Harlem, The Pierre Hotel, 2 E. 61st St., Manhattan.

************



HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Mike Hollis, Urban Farms Manager at Services for the UnderServed, and Steven D’Ambrosio, Director of Human Resources and Professional Development at Sheltering Arms Children and Family Services.

To see your birthday mentioned, click here.