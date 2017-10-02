FROM NYN MEDIA:

* NYN MEDIA EXCLUSIVE: An organization dedicated to rehabilitating violent felons, developing alternatives to incarceration and helping victims of violent crime was recently spun off from the Vera Institute of Justice to become its own nonprofit, starting Oct. 1.

TOP NEWS:

* Under a pilot program quietly launched last month, shelter residents who have been in the system for at least 90 days and have a source of income can get 12 months of rent paid up-front virtually anywhere they can find an apartment outside of the five boroughs, the New York Post reports.

* When David Hansell took the helm at the Administration for Children’s Services earlier this year, the city’s embattled child-welfare agency was still reeling from a string of high-profile deaths, but he said he wasn’t about to back down from the job, the New York Post writes.

* Mayor Bill de Blasio rolled out a federally funded program to provide free school lunches on Sept. 6, but Jewish advocates are upset that the 30,000 students in yeshivas are not getting the free meals because none of the food is certified kosher, the Daily News writes.

* A federal report on states’ response to complaints against nursing homes found that New York topped other states in its number of late investigations into high-priority allegations of harm to residents, accounting for one-fifth of delayed investigations in the nation, the Times Union writes.

* The HSC writes that NYC Emergency Management is asking that human services organizations complete a brief survey to gather information regarding which nonprofit agencies and community-based organizations in New York City are actively engaged in recovery efforts for Puerto Rican communities in New York and on the island itself.

* Armed with a presidential tweet, a bill moving forward in Congress and a pending lawsuit, Jewish and Christian advocates believe they are on the verge of overturning a long-standing policy that has prohibited federal emergency funds from reaching houses of worship hit by natural disasters, The Forward writes.

* Advocates are continuing to push for the Housing Not Warehousing Act, a package of three bills that would mandate new protocols to identify vacant buildings and land, City Limits writes.

* New York City recently passed a law, to be phased in over five years, funding free legal services for residents who are facing eviction and fall below a certain income threshold, and the city is spending $155 million annually on the lawyers, Marketplace writes.

* More than 30,000 New York City high schoolers will get free smartphone-like devices as part of an effort to increase internet access, Patch reports.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* New York's public hospitals, which shoulder most of the burden of care for the city's poorest patients, are facing a financial blow that could dramatically weaken New York’s already stretched health care system, according to a new report, the Daily News writes.

* Congress failed to reauthorize the Children’s Health Insurance Program over the weekend, spreading uncertainty and panic among some states that funding for the program would dry up and threaten the lives of the 9 million children enrolled in the program, Huffington Post writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* The American Civil Liberties Union launched the first legal challenge to President Donald Trump’s new restrictions on people entering the United States from eight countries, Reuters writes.

IN DEPTH:

* NTEN’s recently released “The 10th Annual Nonprofit Technology Staffing and Investments Report” finds which organizations are investing in technology staff and tools and what their budgets look like, NonProfit Pro writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* East Village cocktail bar Coup, which donates all its profits to organizations fighting against the policies of Trump, is closing after this weekend to take its cocktail charity on the road across the country, Eater writes.

* The Book Fairies takes books that are no longer wanted and puts them in the hands of New York kids who don’t have access to reading material, PIX11 reports.

* The largest costume rental business in New York City is not a business at all, but the nonprofit organization that runs the city's discount ticket booths, All Things Considered reports.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer released an analysis showing that subway delays are costing the city economy as much as $389 million annually in lost wages and productivity, The New York Times writes.

* Former Rep. Michael Grimm, who was sentenced to eight months in federal prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion, announced Sunday he’ll run to reclaim his old seat, taking on incumbent Rep. Dan Donovan in next year’s primary, the Daily News reports.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday about 53 percent of full-time SUNY and CUNY in-state students would have free tuition this year, as about 22,000 students will have their costs covered by the new Excelsior Scholarship program, Gannett Albany writes.

POINT OF INTEREST: “In the past five years, the city has paid $1.2 million in travel expenses — the only expense that was previously covered — for 2,512 families who relocated outside the five boroughs,” via the New York Post.