* State legislation could provide more money to adult home care providers in exchange for oversight to ensure the quality of care improves.

* Heritage Health and Housing, a Harlem-based New York City agency, has been required to relinquish control of several supportive living facilities to another nonprofit organization, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* Albany Business Review provides a slideshow counting down the 25 highest-paid state, nonprofit and public company executives. Also, see our story on how much nonprofit executives earn across New York State, based on GuideStar’s compensation survey.

* Shelter officers say New York City treats kids caught with marijuana in homeless shelters more harshly than those caught with pot in city schools or elsewhere: handcuffed, taken to a police precinct and locked in a holding cell,the Post writes.

* The city has ousted Children’s Community Services, the contractor providing social services to homeless families housed at more than a dozen Manhattan hotels, the New York Post reports.

* Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is allocating an additional $1 million in funding to his Tenant Support Unit in order to increase door-to-door outreach to ensure that low-income tenants facing eviction know that they can get free legal representation, Curbed writes.

* 100 Suits for 100 Men, a nonprofit that aims to fit at-risk and formerly incarcerated people with business attire and jobs, started a Male Boutique to give styling and tailoring to men for whom such an experience is usually unimaginable, the Times writes.

* Bronx-based nonprofit organization SoBRO has filed plans to construct a 12-story apartment complex in Upper Manhattan, Patch writes.

* New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer will expand efforts to encourage landlords and property management companies to give tenants the ability to opt in to reporting their rent payments as a way to boost their credit scores, the New York Times writes.

* Daniel Och and his wife are giving $25 million to New York-Presbyterian Hospital’s two-year old spine treatment center that will be renamed after them as part of the deal, Bloomberg reports.

* A Bronx man is using his clothing business, True Abilities, to inspire and motivate people who have disabilities, News 12 reports.

* Chirlane McCray, wife of Mayor de Blasio, controls an independent nonprofit with a $25 million annual budget and still more staff – and has far extended the boundaries of what a first lady does in the city, the New York Times writes.

* In a matter of years, a new crop of ultra-wealthy Americans has eclipsed the old guard of philanthropic titans, and these new megadonors are upending long-established norms in the staid world of big philanthropy, the New York Times reports.

* The Financial Accounting Standards Board wants to improve and clarify guidance on revenue recognition of grants and contracts by nonprofits and is seeking comments and guidance on the topic, the NonProfit Times reports.

* Moving to reclaim its role as the country’s preeminent voice on civil rights, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People named a new president on Saturday and took steps to allow for more effective lobbying, the New York Times writes.

* An undocumented 17-year-old caught in a legal standoff with the federal government must further delay plans for an abortion after an appeals court ruled that the Department of Health and Human Services had 11 days to find a sponsor to take custody of the teenager, the New York Times writes.

KICKER: “I think there would be good prospects for a comprehensive adult home package, particularly if it has the active support of the health department and the governor.” - Assemblyman Richard Gottfried, via NYN Media