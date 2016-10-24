TOP NEWS



NYN Media Perspectives - It’s time to help midsize nonprofits afford health insurance: Jeanette Zelhof, executive director of MFY Legal Services, Inc., writes that in moving from the large group to small group insurance market, many nonprofits were faced with double-digit premium increases. One agency found that its premium for a similar small group plan would increase by 53 percent - equal to the salaries of five professional staff.

The nonprofit workforce by the numbers: Nonprofit Quarterly publishes data on the size, wages and economic contributions of the nonprofit sector. All told, the more than 1.4 million registered nonprofit organizations in 2013 employed over 10 percent of the domestic workforce and accounted for around 5 percent of GDP.

Nonprofits paid staff 634 billion dollars, running deficits: Looking at the same data, The NonProfit Times writes that nonprofit employment and wages held their own through the recession and even outpaced other sectors of the economy over the last decade. The report compiles information from around the sector to present an assortment of trends about wages and employment, private giving and volunteering, and the size and scope of charities in the United States.

At Jewish nursing homes, staff arrested for stealing from senile residents: New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has arrested six crooks accused of robbing New York nursing home residents, including two who stole from patients suffering from dementia at Jewish nursing homes, according to The Forward. One of the alleged thieves is accused of charging thousands of dollars in purchases at Macy’s, Best Buy and other stores to the credit cards of three residents at the Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation in Queens.

Obituary - Barbara Bryan: Barbara Bryan, a leader in New York’s nonprofit sector from 1975-2003, died Oct. 17 of metastatic colon cancer, according to her obituary. In 1973, she moved to New York and was employed at the Russell Sage Foundation, Institute for Community Design Analysis, and Safe Horizon, then known as Victim Services Agency, where she headed the Brooklyn and Staten Island Court operations for five years. In 1985, she became the second executive director (later president) of the five- year-old New York Regional Association of Grantmakers, now Philanthropy New York.

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

NY commission seeks artists to create LGBT memorial in Greenwich Village: A state commission is searching for artists to design an LGBT memorial honoring victims of hate, intolerance and violence, including those killed in June's attack in an Orlando gay nightclub, NBC New York reports. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the memorial and established a commission to create it in the wake of the Orlando shootings that killed 49 people.

Lang Lang Foundation raised 2.49 million dollars in homage to New York Rhapsody: The Observer writes that the eight-year old Lang Lang International Music Foundation held the fourth annual Lang Lang & Friends Gala Concert Dinner honoring the Foundation’s Chairman Weill and his wife Joan with the inaugural LLIMF Lifetime Philanthropy Award.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

New oversight could make scandal-plagued SUNY Poly projects more transparent. But at what cost?: In the wake of scandal, a shift in oversight could make SUNY Poly economic development projects more transparent, but some observers worry that changes could exacerbate delays in funding, City & State reports.

NYN BUZZ





Community Healthcare Network receives NYSHealth funding to assess and enhance Nurse Practitioner utilization statewide:

Community Healthcare Network, a not-for-profit organization providing comprehensive community-based primary care, mental health and social services for 85,000 individuals throughout New York City, received an award of 177,169 dollars from the New York State Health Foundation to improve the capacity of Nurse Practitioners to care for underserved New Yorkers. The funds will support CHN’s Community Health Workforce Initiative that will provide clinical assessments and consultation services to Federally Qualified Health Centers and hospitals across New York State.





WHEDco president Nancy Biberman receives national award for transformative work in the South Bronx:

Nancy Biberman, president and founder of the Women’s Housing and Economic Development Corporation, has been announced as the winner of the 2016 Peter B. Goldberg Aramark Building Community Executive Leadership Award. Now in its sixth year, the award honors one exceptional chief executive who leads neighborhood-based strategies that improve the health and wellbeing of families and communities. The honor includes a 40,000 dollar Aramark grant to WHEDco, which they will use for overall organizational support, development and growth. Biberman is an expert on green, affordable housing and community development with over thirty years of experience in advocating for greater equity and justice in New York City. She founded WHEDco in 1991, based on the idea that all people deserve to live in healthy, vibrant communities.





The O'Hara Project announces annual search for pro bono client:

The O'Hara Project, an integrated marketing firm serving Fortune 500 clients and start-ups, is searching for a nonprofit organization to become their 2017 pro bono client. The agency - which specializes in ideation, strategy, marketing, public relations and social media - will be offering one year of public relations services at no charge, to assist a nonprofit in raising awareness of their mission. Since its founding in 2011, The O'Hara Project has identified nonprofit support as an important part of the agency's DNA and dedication to giving back. To apply for consideration, submit the form provided here by Nov. 15. The O'Hara Project will announce the selected pro bono client on its website on Dec. 1.

NYN CAREERS

Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, The Bridge

The Bridge, Inc., a leading New York mental health agency, is seeking a dynamic full-time Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner to work on an Assertive Community Team and our Residential Programs. The Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner provides community based psychiatric services to clients on the team and will also be responsible for treatment planning, medication evaluation, education, prescriptions and monitoring, ordering and follow-up of laboratory tests, documentation in Electronic Health Record; and collaboration with others involved in the treatment of clients. This is not an office based position so the successful candidate must be enthusiastic about providing services in the field.





Bilingual Speech-Language Pathologist, HeartShare Human Services

The requirements of this position include an MS/MA in Speech-Language Pathology, NYS Teacher of the Speech and Hearing Handicapped or NYS Teacher of the Speech and Language Disorder, NYS Licensure and a current. Bilingual Extension in Spanish. The candidate will provide speech therapy to children (3-5 years old) with developmental disabilities in a classroom setting; Will participate in meetings with teachers, children and their families; Will assess current level of communication functioning, and preparation of written reports; Will provide therapy as mandated on the IEP; Will design and implement goals for individuals, group and classroom therapy; and will participate in annual and graduate review process.





Senior Accountant, The Door

Founded in 1972, The Door empowers educationally and economically disadvantaged youth to reach their potential by providing a complete range of services all under one roof. Each year over 11,000 young people from all five New York City boroughs come to The Door for primary health care, reproductive care and health education, mental health counseling, legal services, supportive housing, High School Equivalency, ESL, tutoring and homework help, college preparation and computer classes, career & education services, job placement, daily meals, cultural arts and services. The Senior Accountant, reporting directly to the Controller/Chief Financial Officer, is responsible for maintaining timely and accurate agency financial records in accordance with standard fiscal practices and requirements of funders.





POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* A proposed public school rezoning on the Upper West Side can be done in a way that narrowly addresses overcrowding while perpetuating segregation, or it can be a positive step towards integration, City Councilwoman Helen Rosenthal writes in NY Slant.

* The Daily News writes that de Blasio struck a needed blow for transparency with his proposal to revamp a state law that’s being used an excuse to shield disciplinary actions taken against police officers.

* De Blasio often solicits opinions from many confidants before making decisions, but then disregards their advice and forges ahead in ways that his inner circle sometimes describes as politically imprudent, The Wall Street Journal reports.

NYN SOCIAL BUZZ





Vows - Pippa Lord, Martin Hale Jr.: Philippa Gwendoline Lord and Martin de Mora Hale Jr. were married Oct. 22 at the Plymouth Church in Brooklyn, according to the New York Times. Mr. Hale, 44, is the founder and chief executive of Hale Capital Partners, an investment firm in Manhattan. He is also a chairman of the People for Green Space Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Brooklyn that works to preserve open space in New York City.





Gala photos - warm nights of fall: The New York Times covers recent galas by the Frick Collection; Keep a Child Alive, co-founded by Alicia Keys; The National Committee on American Foreign Policy; and the New York Women’s Foundation, which bills itself as the nation’s largest women’s grant-making fund.





Upcoming galas and events:

Oct. 25 -- Rise hosts Together We Rise Fall Benefit

Oct. 25 -- WE ACT for Environmental Justice Gala

Oct. 25 -- Groundswell Annual Art Auction Benefit at Metropolitan Pavilion

Oct. 26 -- Comunilife 27th Anniversary Breakfast

Oct. 26 -- Samaritan Daytop Foundation hosts first gala.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

New York Cares Day for schools draws thousands of volunteers to spruce up 70 public schools in the city: Thousands of volunteers rolled up their sleeves to help spruce up several New York City public schools, NY1 reports. It was all part of the annual New York Cares Day for Schools.

DataKind raises 2 million in funding: DataKind, a New York City-based nonprofit that connects data science and social sector experts, raised $2m in funding from Omidyar Network, FinSMEs writes. The company will use the funds to scale its services, to test new approaches using predictive analytics, providing a better understanding of data’s potential to predict and identify issues of financial transparency and fiscal governance.

Ridgewood students get to use latest tech during John Lennon tour bus visit: The students at Ridgewood’s Grover Cleveland High School got the chance to “come together” and work with top-of-the-line cameras and musical equipment thanks to a visit from the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus as part of the Come Together: NYC tour, QNS.com writes. The John Lennon Educational Bus is a nonprofit, state-of-the-art mobile Pro Audio and HD video recording facility that provides hands-on experiences for students of all ages.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

11 a.m. – McCray and American Psychiatric Association President Maria Oquendo join elected officials, advocates and health leaders to announce an investment in the health of New York City’s communities, 107-20 Northern Blvd., Corona, Queens.

11 a.m. – Assembly members Donna Lupardo and Clifford Crouch and advocates hold press conference to highlight the #bFair2DirectCare “300 Days to Better Pay” campaign calling for a funding increase in the state budget for wages for staff, Crouch’s district office, Blarney Room, 1 Kattelville Road, Binghamton.

11 a.m. – The Coalition for Asthma-Free Housing, New York City Councilwoman Rosie Mendez and supporters hold a press conference to call for passage of the Asthma-Free Housing Act of 2016 (Intro 385B), 225 E. 14th St., Manhattan.

6 p.m. – AARP unveils Siena College survey of Erie County Gen Xers’ and Boomers’ financial condition and retirement prospects, including their preferences between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton on Social Security and retirement issues, with opening remarks by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Templeton Landing, 2 Templeton Terrace, Buffalo.

