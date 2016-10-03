TOP NEWS

Cuomo vetoes study of caregiver staff shortage: Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vetoed legislation requiring that the state study the high job vacancy and turnover rates among caregivers for developmentally disabled New Yorkers and what's needed to fix them, according to the Associated Press. Nonprofits that care for thousands of disabled people, which backed the legislation, said their chronic understaffing has reached a crisis, with nearly 10% unfilled jobs last year, nearly 25% turnover and remaining staff forced to work frequent unscheduled overtime.

ACS boss is MIA - From Myls Dobson to Zymere Perkins, child abuse caseloads continue to rise under her watch: The Daily News writes that the rate of repeat maltreatment cases has remained between 15% and 16% each year from 2012 through 2015. That’s double the national target of 7%. That means in 2015, in 4,769 cases, ACS left children they’d documented as victims with caregivers who victimized the children again.

New Yorkers fight city’s efforts to house homeless in middle-class neighborhoods: The mayor is grappling with a mutiny from New Yorkers who don’t want the exploding homeless population in their neighborhoods and those New Yorkers are increasingly mobilizing to stop the tide of homeless in their residential, middle-class neighborhoods with some success, the Daily News writes. In the past month, three different Queens hotels appear to have pulled out of deals to house the homeless because of community opposition.

Vance announces 19M in grant funding for diversion, services: Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office is making $19 million in grant funding available for organizations to create programs to divert low-level offenders from prosecution, provide services to youths aging out of the foster system and provide jobs for at-risk youth and former prisoners, the New York Law Journal writes.

The dysfunctional expense frame that Form 990 encourages: Nonprofit Quarterly writes that if Part IX of the Form 990 is both Ground Zero for nonprofit starvation, and the primary source lazy journalists use to take down nonprofits, let’s fix the problem at its source: Let’s rewrite Part IX. Part IX crudely asks how you spent your money in up to 26 buckets against three categories: program-related expenses, management and general expenses, and fundraising.

Honoring a loved one with a charitable fund: While some people erect plaques, statues or buildings to remember a loved one who has died, others start foundations, scholarships or memorial funds, the New York Times writes. While there is no minimum financial requirement to start a foundation, the process can be laborious. There are many costs and responsibilities associated with doing so.

Three buckets of money: Kevin Starr, who runs the Mulago Foundation,writes in the Stanford Social Innovation Review that many entrepreneurs have launched for-profit ventures in good faith, impelled by a relatively few, but brave, seed investors, only to find that, no, there isn’t much money out there for them. What is there can be much harder to get than the grant money nonprofits must raise.

Podcast - Building a philanthropic world of data and ‘glass pockets’: The Chronicle of Philanthropy interviews Brad Smith, chief executive officer of the Foundation Center. He talks about how open data drives philanthropic innovation; the profound impact the Internal Revenue Service’s release of machine-readable Form 990s will have on transparency; and the importance of foundations having “glass pockets” as their role evolves from giving away cash to investing for social impact.

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

After board upheaval, Bronx Museum regroups and affirms plans: The departures of two trustees kicked up a cloud of controversy just three months after the museum had announced a 25 million dollar capital campaign to renovate and expand its building along the Grand Concourse and to establish an endowment for the first time, the New York Times reports.

Dennis Walcott wants to write new chapter of scandal-plagued Queens Library: DNAinfo talks to Dennis Walcott, who inherited the Queens Library and is seeking to move past its scandal-scarred past.

East New York painter confronts the ‘brutal’ force of gentrification: PBS NewsHour writes about “Deconstruction,” a new series of paintings by Patrick Eug‎éne, which unveils the effects of gentrification within East New York, a Brooklyn neighborhood where he grew up and still lives. The series, a display of abstract expressionism, highlights the removal of residents through indefinite shapes and intense color.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

SUNY board chairman not ruling out big personnel changes in wake of scandal: State University Board of Trustees Chairman Carl McCall is not ruling out cleaning house at SUNY Polytechnic Institute as a result of the bid-rigging scandals that led to the arrest of the college’s president and nine other associates of Gov. Cuomo, the Daily News writes.

Touro College unveils New York State’s first new dental school in nearly 50 years: Touro College, together with local and regional elected officials and dental industry leaders, unveiled its new college of dental medicine, New York State’s first new dental school in nearly half a century.

NYN BUZZ





RBC And Youth INC partner to bring RBC Race For The Kids to Lower Manhattan: Youth INC and Royal Bank of Canada announced that more than 2,000 people are participating in the eighth annual RBC Race for the Kids in Manhattan. The event is a family day of athletic challenge that includes a 4K run, a physical fitness challenge, children's races, and a cycling tour. Funds raised through RBC Race for the Kids will also positively impact other youth-focused charities, including: Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC, Fiver Children's Foundation, GallopNYC, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Ronald McDonald House of New York, Play Rugby USA and WE Charity.

Hour Children names deputy executive director:

Hour Children announced the appointment of Alessandra Rose to the newly created position of deputy executive director. In that role, she will provide support to Hour Children’s various programs and services to reunite families impacted by incarceration. Rose’s affiliation with prison programming began more than 12 years ago when she and her family first became a host family for children visiting their mothers at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility. Since then, she has served as director of the children’s center at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, as well as Hour Children’s director of development. She also previously served as a member of Hour Children’s board of directors. She holds a BA from Wellesley College and an MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.

New Yorkers on parole launch two-day voting rights education drive for formerly incarcerated people in Cleveland:

Today, a group of New Yorkers who are on felony parole and who cannot vote in the upcoming presidential election will drive from Harlem in New York City to Cleveland, Ohio to raise awareness surrounding voting rights for formerly incarcerated people. Ohio permits people on parole to vote, while New York does not. A two-day educational initiative, which is taking place on Tuesdayand Wednesday, Oct. 4 and 5, was organized by the New York City-based The Fortune Society in partnership with the Ohio Organizing Collaborative and Francis J. Greenburger, founder of the Greenburger Center for Social and Criminal Justice. Fortune is one of the most respected criminal justice re-entry agencies in the nation.

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

Assistant Executive Director, Program Development Services

Program Development Services, Inc. is seeking an upper level Administrator to assume a pivotal role in the overall management of the agency. The Assistant Executive Director will ensure that all current programs continue to operate at optimal levels while also participating in strategic planning for the future. The person in this role will work in conjunction with the rest of the management team and report to the Executive Director. The ideal candidate will be a dynamic self starter with a strong background in the field of I/DD. Knowledge of regulations governing Residential settings, Day Habilitation, Community Habilitation and MSC is essential. Supervisory experience at the Director level is required.

ESL Instructor - B2W (Brooklyn), Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey

Goodwill Industries is currently seeking an ESL Instructor to join the Back To Work Program in Brooklyn. In this role, the successful candidate will teach English as a Second Language with a focus on immigrants and their pathway to citizenship in a classroom setting.Work cooperatively with program case managers to monitor participants’ attendance and progress. Conduct student evaluations as appropriate.

Social Worker-Bilingual, Saint Dominic's Home

The Family Treatment/Rehabilitation Social Worker is responsible for providing all aspects of the casework method, and in consultation with both the families and the Program Supervisor, will assess needs; formulate service planning, treatment strategies, goals and objectives. The Social Worker participates in on-going assessments, offers casework counseling, writes progress reports, and maintains all job-related records.The Social Worker is the first person responsible to note safety concerns and ensure risk elements are addressed.

NYN MEDIA CAREERS: To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* Mayor Bill de Blasio padded the city payroll with 264 “special assistants” during the past fiscal year, a more than 140 percent increase over his predecessor, which accounted for 40 percent of the entire Mayor’s Office staff and cost taxpayers 18.7 million dollars, the Post reports.

* The recent murders of four teenagers on Long Island have caused immigration tensions to simmer among some residents, as they believe an increase in Central American migrants into the town has led to the increase in gang violence, The New York Times writes.

* Stringer has not said whether he plans to run for mayor next year, but he seems to be testing the waters, throwing verbal darts at de Blasio, raising money and looking for new political consultants, the Times reports.

NYN SOCIAL BUZZ





Weddings - Lindsay Pistilli and Joseph Camerata: Lindsay Ann Pistilli, was married Oct. 1 to Joseph Mario Camerata, the New York Times writes. The bride is on the board of Sharing & Caring, a nonprofit organization based in Astoria that provides support and guidance for women and men diagnosed with breast or prostate cancer.

Upcoming galas and events:

Oct. 5 -- CASA hosts annual fall gala

Oct. 13 -- American Liver Foundation 2016 Honors Gala

Oct. 13 -- New York Women’s Foundation Fall Gala

Oct. 13 -- The American Liver Foundation hosts 16th Annual Honors Gala

Oct. 13 -- Friends of Hudson River Park’s Annual Gala Celebration

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Poor, transgender and dressed for arrest: Over the past several years, the Legal Aid Society of New York has handled many cases of wrongful arrest, particularly among transgender women who are black and Hispanic, that on Friday it filed a federal civil rights suit in the Southern District of New York on behalf of several plaintiffs challenging the constitutionality of the law, the New York Times writes. Between 2012 and 2015, the Legal Aid Society says, nearly 1,300 people were arrested in New York City under the loitering law. More than 600 were convicted, and close to 240 served some time in jail.

Girl Scouts give boost to push for monument to women in Central Park:The nonprofit that's raising money to install and maintain a monument to suffragettes Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony has raised about $170,000 of the 400,000 to 600,000 dollar that's needed, according to DNAinfo.

Leo Friedman buys three Bronx nursing homes for $110M: The Real Deal reports that nursing home owner Leopold Friedman purchased three adjacent elder care facilities on New Jewish Home’s University Heights campus in the Bronx for $110 million, according to property records filed with the city Friday. The facilities are part of the nonprofit New Jewish Home’s complex at 100 West Kingsbridge Road, 2553 University Avenue and 2545 University Avenue respectively.

NYN EVENTS

Stay tuned for New York Nonprofit Media’s first Cause Awards 2016: Honoring individuals, agencies and philanthropists who this year have had a major impact on the top human services concerns of the New York nonprofit sector. Winners will be honored in a special print edition of the publication and at an awards breakfast on Nov. 2. Click here to learn more about the event.

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm at the CUNY Graduate Center in Manhattan. We have all learned to accept technology at different rates. We explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

11 a.m. – New York City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer, Community Board 2 and residents announce City Council funding to purchase and renovate the former Phipps playground in Sunnyside and turn it into a public park, 50th Street and 39th Avenue, Queens.

12 p.m. – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O’Neill host a press conference to discuss crime statistics, with on-topic Q&A, One Police Plaza, 2nd Floor Press Room, Manhattan.

