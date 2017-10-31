FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* As New York City pumps more money into its popular summer youth jobs program, city officials and nonprofits are discussing ways to improve it, including better addressing the needs of different age groups, imposing an age limit of 21 and raising reimbursement rates.

* New York City lawmakers created IDNYC to enable undocumented immigrants to open bank accounts, sign leases and have library cards. But if Nicole Malliotakis were to beat Mayor Bill de Blasio, would she turn that information over to the Trump White House?

* To catch up with the latest of NYN Media’s Buzz and community announcements - including NYSARC’s name change and the Educational Alliance - click here.

* New York City Councilwoman Annabel Palma, a term-limited council member who was once homeless, will be appointed deputy commissioner of strategic initiatives at the Department of Social Services, the city agency that serves the homeless, the Daily News writes.

* A federal judge in Rochester heard arguments in a lawsuit brought by the New York Civil Liberties Union and the International Refugee Assistance Project on behalf of more than 30 men held for extended periods at the detention facility in Batavia, WXXI News writes.

* The New York City Autism Charter School is, by its very existence, challenging the way both the city’s charter and district schools educate students with profound special needs, Politico New York writes.

* Activists called for New York City Councilman David Greenfield, who supports a major development in Brooklyn’s Broadway Triangle, to recuse himself from the vote, citing his close ties to the UJO, an Orthodox Jewish organization that strongly supports the development, The Forward writes.

* A total of 310 organizations in the Buffalo area have revenue of more than $1 million for a combined total of $2.7 billion, according to the 2017 Million Dollar Nonprofits list, Buffalo Business First writes.

* The advocacy group for New York’s county governments said the state has not provided enough information to allow local officials to prepare for requirements related to an increase in the age of criminal responsibility, the Niagara Gazette writes.

* City education officials would have to post school-by-school bullying statistics, under a bill proposed by City Councilman Mark Treyger, according to the New York Post.

* Fay Chiang, whose quest to understand her identity as a child of Chinese immigrants found outlets in vivid poetry and in community activism that helped elevate Asian-American education and culture, died on Oct. 20, the New York Times reports.

* Plans have been announced for 274 affordable housing units as part of a project entitled Chestnut Commons, in East New York, a venture between Mutual Housing Association of New York Management, the Urban Builders Collaborative, and the Cypress Hills Local Development Corporation, NY YIMBY writes.

* The Guild for Exceptional Children, a nonprofit agency that assists developmentally disabled people, held its annual autumn gala on Oct. 20 at Gargiulo’s restaurant in Coney Island, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Data shared between agencies such as the Administration for Children’s Services could help turn caseworkers onto larger problems, but sharing that data comes with hefty considerations, Government Technology writes.

* While the urge to give toward disaster relief is admirable and some of the donations are no doubt helpful, the truth is that donated “stuff” is often more work than it is relief, when what’s primarily needed is cash, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* The parole of dozens of former juvenile lifers, set in motion by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, raises a host of questions about how those released will navigate life on the outside and some involved in the process say not enough is being done to make those transitions work, the New York Times reports.

* The Justice Department filed a motion asking a federal judge in Brooklyn to throw out two linked lawsuits that seek to preserve an Obama-era policy protecting young undocumented immigrants, the Times writes.

IN MEMORIAM: Rev. Frederick E. Dennard, founder of the nonprofit Harlem Interfaith Counseling Services died Sept. 25 in Belmont, NH after a struggle with cancer.

Oct. 30 -- The Fortune Society hosts 50th Anniversary Gala

Nov. 1 -- The New York Women’s Foundation presents Women’s Leadership & The Lippman Commission

Nov. 1 -- Invest in Youth Dinner

KICKER: “I often find myself letting people know because of my own experience, homeless people, homeless families, don’t wake up one day and say, ‘I want to be homeless,’ or are homeless because they are lazy.” Councilwoman Annabel Palma, who will be appointed deputy commissioner of strategic initiatives at the Department of Social Services, via the Daily News.