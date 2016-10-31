TOP NEWS

De Blasio admin, ACS collaborate on new policy with NYC schools to track abused kids: In the wake of a 6-year-old being beaten to death, New York City unveiled new guidelines to better coordinate efforts at city schools, the Administration for Children’s Services and the NYPD, the Daily news reports.

Albany pastor, 7 nonprofit employees arrested for welfare fraud: Eight employees at the Israel Community Services Program, or ICSP, were arrested for welfare fraud, but the investigation goes even deeper, News10 reports. The individuals claim they were simply volunteers with ICSP, but records alleged Rev. Edward Smart lined his pockets with tens of thousands of dollars from the nonprofit’s bank account.

An activist for the poor joins Pepsi’s Board. Is that ethical?: Since being appointed to his Ford Foundation post in 2013, Darren Walker has directed much of its ample resources to combating inequality in its many forms from unequal access to government to unfair treatment of women, so it seemed discordant to some critics when, this month, Mr. Walker joined the board of PepsiCo, the New York Times writes.

Luxe hotel near celebrity homes sued for housing homeless: The city is paying hundreds of thousands of dollars a month to house homeless families in a ­NoMad hotel, while simultaneously suing the property’s owner for operating “illegal” and dangerous rentals, according to the New York Post.

A back door into the Marathon connects runners with a cause: About 17 percent of the New York City Marathon’s 49,617 finishers in 2015 were charity runners, meaning that they were competing for one of the 340 charitable organizations that pay for and offer coveted entry slots into the race, according to the New York Times. In return, the runners pledge to raise money for the charity.

City to spend 5 million dollars on nine-year evaluation of computer science initiative: The New York City Department of Education will spend the money over the next nine years to evaluate its Computer Science For All program, the cornerstone of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Equity and Excellence Agenda, Politico New York reports.

NYC opens first micro-unit apartment building: New York City celebrated its first microapartment building on Manhattan's East Side with a ribbon-cutting ceremony helping to address what some say is a need for more affordable housing in America's more expensive cities, USA Today writes. Fifteen percent of the apartments are set aside for homeless veterans.

In the polarized charter school debate, one study offers a balanced picture: Chalkbeat reports that supporters say charters target under-served children and do a better job educating them. Detractors say charters actually cream the best students and get rid of others with harsh discipline policies. The reality, according to a new report released by the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute, is not nearly as clear-cut.

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

St. Paul’s Chapel in Manhattan, once the church of George Washington, celebrates 250th anniversary: St. Paul's Chapel, the lower Manhattan church that George Washington attended and a place that gave rescue workers a temporary place of peace during the Ground Zero cleanup, celebrated its 250th anniversary Sunday, according to the Daily News.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT





Professor who tweeted against PC culture is out at NYU:

An NYU professor crusading against political correctness and student coddling was booted from the classroom last week after his colleagues complained about his “incivility,” The Post has learned. Liberal studies prof Michael Rectenwald launched an undercover Twitter account called Deplorable NYU Prof on Sept. 12 to argue against aspects of academia’s growing PC culture. He said he was forced to go on paid leave for the rest of the semester.

NYN BUZZ





Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie holds 79th annual Teachers Open House:

On Oct. 19 the Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie hosted its 79th annual Teachers Open House, an event that honors teachers and school leaders for their dedication to the Home’s residents. Each year youth at the Children’s Home are asked to nominate a teacher who has made a difference in his/her life, a person that stands out in their mind. The youth submit essays explaining why their teacher deserves an award and a panel of judges selects the top three. Those who are selected receive a Gold Star award. Established in 1847, the Children's Home provides a range of services and programs giving hope and healing to abused and neglected the children in the Hudson River Region. The Children's Home served 385 children and their family members last year.





Lenox Hill Neighborhood House Receives NYSHealth Emerging Innovator Award:

On October 20, 2016, Lenox Hill Neighborhood House was honored to accept an NYSHealth Emerging Innovator award in a ceremony at the Grand Hyatt New York as part of the New York State Health Foundation’s 10th anniversary awards program. The award identified Lenox Hill Neighborhood House’s farm-to-institution training program, The Teaching Kitchen at Lenox Hill Neighborhood House, as a model of a new and innovative approach to tackle some of our most important and persistent health challenges. The Teaching Kitchen is a nuts-and-bolts course for nonprofit food service program directors, chefs, nutritionists and lead kitchen staff who design menus, order supplies, provide nutrition oversight and programming and prepare food. The goal of the course is to help organizations assess their programs and implement actionable steps to significantly increase their clients’ access to and use of fresh, healthy and local food without raising costs. Lenox Hill Neighborhood House will receive a grant of 25,000 dollars as part of the award.





NYN CAREERS

Assistant Vice President for Programs, Comunilife

With the support and supervision of the Vice President for Programs, the AVP is responsible for the overall management and operation of several HASA and OMH-funded congregate and scatter site supportive housing programs, which serve people with HIV/AIDS and/or serious mental illness in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan. The AVP’s duties include: Assisting Senior Management with the development of policies and procedures in accordance with regulatory and agency requirements and ensuring their effective implementation and execution; Supervising program directors and administrative staff and working with the Human Resources department on all staffing/personnel issues; Focusing on quality improvement, the AVP monitors, evaluates and reports on program outcomes; Ensuring that programs maintain successful Comunilife standards and regulatory compliance; Developing collaborative professional relationships with other agency staff, community-based providers and regulatory/funding sources and representing the agency at community meetings.





CSE Coordinator / Curriculum Coordinator, Transition Coordinator, SCO Family of Services

Coordinate CSE meetings; assist in goal development for IEP’s; manage and maintain IEP records; oversee progress note reporting of all IEP’s; monitor and review that testing for Re-Evaluation meetings are completed; ensure that students receive mandated services, ensure that required prescriptions are updates annually or as necessary and arrange for related service providers, if required; Work with classroom teachers in implementation of school-wide curriculum to ensure compliance with Common Core Learning Standards; Assist teachers with service delivery utilizing Applied Behavior Analysis techniques; and facilitate communications and working relationships with parents, outside school district and agencies, and community stakeholders.





Coordinator of Rikers Island Reentry Services, Getting Out and Staying Out

Getting Out and Staying Out is an innovative reentry program serving young men during and after their incarceration in New York prisons and jails. We believe that our focus on career and education is the key to helping young men overcome obstacles in reentry and become productive members of society. Primary responsibilities include providing recruitment, assessment of needs, re-entry planning, referral, and individual and group counseling services, to young men, ages 16 to 24, currently incarcerated/detained at Rikers Island; working closely with Department of Corrections and Department of Education staff, as well as community partners to ensure participant access to educational, vocational, and mental health services while incarcerated; and managing and supervise volunteers and Social Work Intern staff assigned to Rikers Island.





POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* The NY Slant editorial board endorses Democrat Tom Suozzi for Congress in the 3rd District on Long Island, citing his independent streak in pushing unpopular issues, and an understanding of the partisan political atmosphere in Washington. Aimée Simpierre, editor-at-large for New York Nonprofit Media, sits on the editorial board.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a questionnaire on 15 issues to legislative candidates from his own Democratic Party who were seeking his backing, a strategy insiders say they’ve never heard of a governor deploying, the Daily News’ Kenneth Lovett reports.

* Food & Water Watch, an advocacy group, is paying to advertise against the governor’s proposed bailout of three upstate nuclear power plants on a billboard along a highway close to the state capitol, the Daily News’ Kenneth Lovett reports.

NYN SOCIAL BUZZ

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Easy access to heroin On Manhattan Ave. tempts shelter residents:DNAinfo reports that four shelter residents had bad reactions to heroin they bought in front of a deli on Manhattan Avenue in October, and easy access to the drug on the block is tempting some who managed to kick the habit, said the manager of the BRC shelter in Greenpoint.

Grants available offer community groups upwards of $500: Citizens Committee for New York City will award more than 400 neighborhood improvement grants to volunteer-led community and school groups across the five boroughs who apply by Jan. 23, 2017, as part of the nonprofit's Neighborhood Grants program, according to the Staten Island Advance.

How Red Hook’s ‘added value’ grew back after Sandy: Added Value Farms is an urban farm and compost operation in Red Hook, mostly run by local youth in the community, according to City Limits. Founded in 2001, its goal is to provide affordable produce to people in the community. Staff also employ teens to work the farm as a way to provide educational growth and positive mentoring to them.

NYN EVENTS

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm at the CUNY Graduate Center in Manhattan. We have all learned to accept technology at different rates. We explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits.

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

4 p.m. – De Blasio holds public hearings for and signs Intros. 251-A, 551-A, 552-A, 1011-A, 1160-A, 1163-A, 1165-A, 728-B, 959-B and Intro. 1282, Blue Room, City Hall, Manhattan.

