FROM NYN MEDIA:

* For the latest NYN Media Buzz, including updates on Children’s Aid’s new branding, the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club’s new executive director and more, click here.

* Read our Q&A with Department of Youth and Community Development Commissioner Bill Chong and Susan Haskell, deputy commissioner for youth services, who talk about what they have planned for the newly strengthened agency. To listen to the full podcast, click here.

TOP NEWS:

* A federal court-ordered report as part of a lawsuit highlighted shortcomings in the city’s efforts to install and maintain curb ramps to make every corner accessible to people with disabilities, The New York Times writes. Also, read an op-ed by Nancy D. Miller of VISIONS/Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired about what New York can do to improve services and accessibility for those with disabilities.

* Four years after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was elected on promises of making the city more affordable, 5,000 people are expected to descend on City Hall and say he hasn't done nearly enough, the Daily News writes.

* New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer and the New York City Pension Funds have put $450 million toward supporting non-predatory mortgages as a way to support affordable housing across the five boroughs, New York Business Journal writes.

* An independent nonprofit blood bank in Buffalo, Unyts, hopes to expand into Central New York by undercutting prices charged by the American Red Cross, NewYorkUpstate.com reports.

* Corning now has dozens of new, affordable apartments, including nearly two dozen set aside for people recovering from mental illnesses, part of the Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s initiative to boost affordable housing availability in the state, The Associated Press reports.

* More news below...

************

Join NYU Silver School of Social Work on Thursday, October 26th from 6-7:30 pm for an information session about NYU Silver’s 3-year, part-time DSW Program in Clinical Social Work, which prepares licensed social workers for clinical leadership roles in academic and agency settings. Learn how the NYU Silver DSW program can help working clinicians and supervisors earn a doctoral degree and enhance clinical leadership skills in theory, practice, policy and research. Light Refreshments. RSVP Here.

************

* The Dietz Lantern Factory, on Syracuse’s west side, received significant support from nonprofit organizations and state and local governments, and has been transformed into commercial and residential space, Auburnpub.com writes.

* According to a report authored by Isaac Shapiro and Danilo Trisi of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, child poverty hit a record low of 15.6 percent in 2016, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

************

The Developing Leaders Program for Nonprofit Professionals

People devoted to working in the nonprofit sector often require specialized professional knowledge and skills, but they may be uncertain as to where to find it. Managers, in particular, are in the unique position of overseeing others while also answering to their organization’s leadership. Addressing all of these challenges, the six-day Developing Leaders Program for Nonprofit Professionals at Columbia Business School Executive Education helps you become a more effective nonprofit leader.

************

IN DEPTH:

* City Limits features a Q&A with Republican mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis, who has called for nonprofit construction on public land and more permanent housing instead of more homeless shelters.

* Laura Raicovich, almost three years into her tenure as the director of the Queens Museum, has publicly criticized President Donald Trump’s changes to immigration policies, the Times writes.

* Hired at age 18, Williams Myrie, now 82, has worked in the same department for what is now known as the Administration for Children’s Services for the past 64 years, the New York Post writes.

* The Geography of Giving is a Fidelity Charitable research project that looked at 30 metro areas and funding in issue areas that included arts and culture, education, environment and animals, health, human services, religion and society benefit, Inside Philanthropy writes.

* The Tayshana “Chicken” Murphy Foundation is a nonprofit that aims to promote peace throughout society and is named in honor of Tayshana Murphy, a high school basketball star who was murdered in 2011, BKLYNER writes.

************

KPIs and Dashboards – A Nonprofit Gamechanger

Visibility and transparency are paramount to your nonprofits’ success. Everyone from program managers to board members needs insight into different aspects of financial data to make the right decisions. Choosing the right KPIs and dashboards can be game-changing. Download this free guide to nonprofit dashboards today.

For over 25 years, JMT has been helping nonprofits achieve sustainability and mission effectiveness. Learn more about JMT Consulting.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* It started as a scrappy grass-roots protest movement against Trump, but now the so-called resistance is attracting big checks from major liberal donors, posing an insurgent challenge to some of the left’s most venerable institutions, the Times writes.

* Many New Yorkers may not not fare exceptionally well under the president’s proposals to cut taxes, however, it’s hard to understand the potential impacts of Trump’s plan, which is little more than an outline, according to DNAinfo.

* Expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit is a rare policy for helping the poor that’s supported on both the left and the right–and could be a step toward a universal basic income, Fast Company writes.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Jewel Jones, secretary of Manhattan Community Board 11.

To see your birthday mentioned, click here.

************

Open House - Emergency Management/MPA Focus

Considering a career in Public Service? In as little as one year, you could earn your master’s in Public Affairs and Administration, Emergency Management and Education. Financial aid and scholarship opportunities are available for those who qualify. Come to our Open House on October 17 at 11 am at our Manhattan campus. Accelerate your future at Metropolitan College of New York. REGISTER here.

************





UPCOMING EVENTS:

Oct. 10 – Join Move Forward Staten Island for a panel discussion featuring both proponents and opponents to the upcoming ballot referendum on the state constitutional convention.

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/23y3w4/99110457 to submit an event or view all community events.

************

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************

KICKER: “Every single day, every move you make across New York City is limited by the city’s failure to take disability rights seriously.” – Susan Dooha, the executive director of the Center for Independence of the Disabled New York, on the inaccessible curbs across New York City, via the Times.