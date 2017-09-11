FROM CITY & STATE:

* Some elected officials believe the homeless don’t matter because they “don’t vote.” But though homeless people face obstacles to voting, many do turn out on Election Day – and say politicians should care more about what their most vulnerable constituents think, City & State reports.

TOP NEWS:

* New York City officials said the 5,161 homeless students being taken to school in buses represent a nearly 77 percent increase over last year, when the city bused 2,920 which comes in the midst of a citywide surge in student homelessness, the Daily News writes.

* Benched WFAN host Craig Carton’s Tourette syndrome charity has done little more than hold fundraising events to keep itself afloat, doling out little to no cash for research or treatment of the disorder, but appears to have given him connections to exploit for an alleged multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme, the New York Post writes.

* In the past, charities and nonprofit groups relied heavily on savvy fund-raising experts and boldface names to promote their causes, but branding and marketing experts are helping nonprofits more clearly explain their purpose in simple but powerful ways that connect emotionally with the public, the New York Times writes.

* Charity Navigator and GuideStar launched their first-ever collaboration for publishing charity results and progress data, which will allow the two industry giants to work together and advance the discussion of impact measurement among nonprofit organizations while minimizing burden on nonprofits.

* State Sen. Jeff Klein was joined Saturday by Assemblymen Mike Benedetto and Mark Gjonaj outside a motel-turned family homeless shelter where a convicted predator was recently housed, the Daily News writes.

* After much anticipation, the New York State Department of Labor recently finalized the regulations accompanying the New York Paid Family Leave Benefits Law, K&L Gates LLP writes.

* Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a four-year $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Education to fund the New York City Performance Partnership Pilot, an initiative that aims to integrate child care support and parent coaching into its services for young parents who are out of work and out of school, BK Reader writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* New York will extend its open enrollment period for ObamaCare plans, citing concerns about an earlier deadline set by the federal government, Governing writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* An aggressive federal regulatory effort, which runs counter to the Trump administration’s less-is-more credo about government meddling, has led to policy changes related to gun ownership, gay rights, reproductive choices, immigration and other divisive political issues, the New York Times writes.

IN DEPTH:

* It’s time for the nonprofit sector to move beyond measuring efforts and activities, and focus instead on how we can together achieve success more consistently and more often, Muzzy Rosenblatt is CEO and President of BRC, writes in The Hill.

* The Chronicle of Philanthropy mined its recent coverage for the best suggestions on how fundraisers can elevate their organization’s pitch above the din.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Local residents and candidates running for office in the city, rallied in front of the Inwood Library urging the local councilman to help put a stop to the library's redevelopment, a collaboration between the New York Public Library, the city's department of Housing Preservation and Development and the Robin Hood Foundation, DNAinfo reports.

NYN BUZZ:

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced several new initiatives to deliver new addiction treatment, recovery and support services to residents suffering from substance use disorders in underserved communities throughout New York City and Long Island. The Governor also announced new statewide guidance and regulations that will limit patient brokering and reduce barriers to insurance coverage for addiction treatment. The announcements were made at the grand opening of a new 25.6 million dollar substance use disorder treatment center on Wards Island that will provide services for women with children, female young people, and those 55 and older.

* Hospice of Westchester, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, has partnered with the Music Conservatory of Westchester and its Music Therapy Institute. Through this partnership, MTI will provide music therapy services to HOW’s patients as part of The Anna & Louis H. Shereff Complementary Care Program. Music therapy promotes quality of life, offers emotional support, and creates a feeling of overall well-being. Board Certified Music Therapists use the intrinsic healing elements of a shared music experience while providing a healing environment for patients and their families.

CAREER MOVES:

* The National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City announced that Matt Kudish, MPA, LMSW has become Executive Director. He is a respected speaker and educator, and has worked with some of New York City’s most vulnerable populations. At NAMI NYC-Metro, he will focus on expanding their reach to serve more New Yorkers living with mental illness and their families, through innovative programming and partnerships with community-focused organizations. Kudish most recently served as Senior Vice President of Caregiver Services at CaringKind – The Heart of Alzheimer’s Caregiving. He received his Master’s in Social Work from Columbia University and his Master’s in Public Administration from New York University.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* New York City Councilman Mark Levine is turning to one of the city's most influential lobbying firms, Pitta Bishop Del Giorno & Giblin, to run his campaign for City Council speaker, with the firm focusing on his strategy and messaging,Politico New York writes.

* The chief of staff to City Councilwoman Laurie Cumbo, who is up for re-election, was caught on tape arguing that her primary opponent would struggle in office if victorious because she has failed to keep on de Blasio’s good side,the Post writes.

* City Council candidate Justin Sanchez is accusing his opponent, Randy Abreu, of shaking him down so he’d drop his bid for the Bronx seat, sparking an NYPD probe into possible criminal coercion, the Post reports.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Sept. 12 -- Employment Law For Nonprofits session held at the Foundation Center

NYN EVENTS:

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

POINT OF INTEREST: “The number of homeless students eligible for school transportation in city shelters grew 13 percent, from 6,300 in the 2016-17 school year to 7,121 this year,” The Daily News.