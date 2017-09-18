FROM CITY & STATE:

* The plight of DACA recipients facing deportation or worse mirrors the story of Anne Frank, and lessons can be learned from her tragic fate as President Donald Trump’s administration waffles on immigration policy, Karen Hinton writes in NY Slant.

TOP NEWS:

* The Walton Family Foundation, the philanthropy governed by the family behind Walmart, pledged last week to invest $2.2 million over the next two years in new charter schools in New York City that aim to be socioeconomically diverse, Chalkbeat writes.

* Foster care “hackathons” have explored how technology could be optimized to streamline child welfare systems and better serve youth and families, and cities like New York have continued to build on that progress, The Chronicle of Social Change writes.

* A campaign calling for the firing of the executive director of the Center for Jewish History over his ties to dovish pro-Israel groups is broadening, even as the organization’s board reaffirms its support for him, The Forward writes.

* Increases in reports of domestic violence have gotten the attention New York City officials, from Mayor Bill de Blasio to the NYPD to members of the City Council, which is expected to pass new legislation, Gotham Gazette reports.

* By using aging branches as sites for development, new libraries may rise with affordable apartments on top, Matt A. V. Chaban, the policy director of the Center for an Urban Future, writes in the New York Times.

* Though nutritious food serves as a vital preventive health resource, how and what foster youth eat typically depends on their agency’s priorities, their foster family’s commitment to their health, their access to permanent housing, their experience in school and their own initiative, City Limits writes.

* Community stakeholders are gearing up to protest a proposed homeless shelter on Webster Avenue in Norwood, following weeks of unanswered questions by the New York City Department of Homeless Services, the Norwood News writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Drug companies and doctors have been accused of fueling the opioid crisis, but some question whether insurers have played a role, too, according to the New York Times.

* NYC Health + Hospitals plans to lay off at least nine physicians from two long-term rehabilitation facilities despite pledges from Mayor Bill de Blasio and H+H’s interim CEO that no front line workers or union employees would be laid off as the public hospital system works to close a multi-billion dollar deficit, Politico New York reports.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* President Donald Trump's childhood home in New York had some new occupants over the weekend: refugees who shared their stories as a way to draw attention to the refugee crisis as the United Nations General Assembly convenes this week with Trump in attendance, the Associated Press writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Nonprofits should consider putting money into low-cost stock and bond funds, allocating the money appropriately and rebalancing periodically, but the boards of nonprofits don’t always find this straightforward approach appealing for a variety of reasons, many of them psychological, Geraldine Fabrikant writes in the New York Times.

* Improvements have been made to the Form 990 case selection by the IRS, including the utilization of 200 queries intended to identify organizations at high risk of non-compliance, Exempt Magazine writes. Also see NYN Media’s article on Mission drift and other audit triggers.

* Earlier this month, a coalition of philanthropic trade associations wrote a letter to the Senate Committee on Finance defending donor-advised funds, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Nonprofit group International Legal Foundation, which builds public defender systems in post-conflict and transitional countries, is moving to Hudson Yards, Real Estate Weekly reports.

* Bed-Stuy-based nonprofit "Ballin out Loud" hit the hardwood Saturday to help people affected by Hurricane Harvey, News 12 reports.

* Youth in the St. Lawrence County area will be a little bit warmer this winter thanks to a donation from Adirondack for Kids to the St. Lawrence County Community Development Program, North Country Now writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* United Neighborhood Houses released the report “Aging in the Shadows: An Update on Social Isolation Among Older Adults in NYC”. An update on the original Aging in the Shadows report published in 2005, the report shows that more than 10 years later, many of the issues reported over a decade ago still persist. The health risks of isolation are similar to smoking cigarettes and greater than obesity, and the number of adults age 60 and older encompasses 31 percent of New York City’s population. Social isolation is a public health issue which shortens lifespans and decreases quality of life. Aging in the Shadows identifies new risk factors for social isolation, features new data on older adults in New York City, and provides recommendations for action to alleviate isolation and promote community engagement and connection in NYC. To download a copy visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/AgingintheShadows/23ss9b/95036287

* The New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Servicesannounced that nearly 1 million dollars has been awarded to 10 providers to add Family Support Navigators throughout the state. Family Support Navigators help families struggling with substance use disorders understand the progression of addiction and how to navigate insurance and treatment systems. The program is funded by OASAS. Expanding Family Support Navigator services builds on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s multi-pronged approach to combatting the opioid epidemic that is damaging communities across New York State. Family Support Navigators help people and their families better understand the progression of addiction, provide guidance on how to navigate insurance issues and offer information on how to access treatment services.

CAREER MOVES:

* As it marks its 35th year of service, Project Hospitality, Inc. has named Carrie Zwiebel Bloss as the fourth Executive Director. Bloss will share the executive leadership with Project Hospitality's newly appointed President and CEO, the Reverend Dr. Terry Troia, to lead the interfaith effort into its next thirty-five years of cutting edge advocacy and services for the poor. Project Hospitality is a $32-million plus annual agency serving nearly 30,000 homeless, hungry and impoverished New Yorkers every year. Bloss comes to Project Hospitality from Breaking Ground, formerly Common Ground, a nationally leading supportive housing agency. She served in a number of positions with the organization over eleven years. As one of the organization’s vice presidents she oversaw quality assurance of all agency programs, leasing and compliance of 3,000+ units of affordable housing, and management of government contracts. She led Breaking Ground’s earned income business venture providing leasing services to for-profit real estate developers.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Supporters of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio noted that he received nearly as many votes in the city last week as Gov. Andrew Cuomo received statewide in the 2014 gubernatorial primary, and some supporters suggest the mayor should challenge Cuomo in a primary next year, the Daily News’ Ken Lovett writes.



* Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams will host the first major fundraiser for One Brooklyn Fund, a controversial nonprofit he created, before a new city law takes effect in January that will limit large contributions to nonprofits tied to elected officials, the New York Post writes.

* Cuomo, responding to the security breach at Equifax, is set to propose regulations on Monday that subject credit reporting agencies to the same rules as banks and insurances companies, requiring them to register with the state’s Department of Financial Services, The New York Times writes.

POINT OF INTEREST: Because of the hackathon, the NYC Administration for Children Services is working with nonprofits New Yorkers for Children and iFoster, as well as with Google, to provide laptops to youth, via The Chronicle of Social Change.