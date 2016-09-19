Editor’s Note: Don’t forget to submit your nomination for New York Nonprofit Media’s first Cause Awards 2016: If a colleague, client or employer has had a major impact on one of this year's top causes though good work or philanthropy, nominate them for this great honor today by clicking here.

NYN Media Agency of the Month - Older Adults Technology Services: By providing workshops in lower income areas of the city, Older Adults Technology Services (OATS), a nonprofit with a budget of 3 million dollars, 37 locations throughout the city and a staff of 31, has created a model that since 2004 has linked over 20,000 of the city’s most vulnerable older residents to the internet.

As shelter population surges, housing for disabled comes up short: For people who are homeless, getting help can be an ordeal, from the arduous application process for shelter to the long wait for a subsidized apartment, but for people with disabilities, the shelter system presents particular challenges and cooking, bathing and other basic tasks can seem impossible, according to the New York Times.

Parking concerns take a back seat in pursuit of affordable housing: The bureaucrats who conceived of a project often have their way, but through legal recourse and the channels of the City Council, a community can sometimes kill plans for housing it decides it does not want, the New York Times writes. That the loss of parking spaces can be the cause remains a perplexing reality.

City should buy more foreclosures to save neighborhoods at risk:Councilmen Daniel Garodnick, I. Daneek Miller and Donovan Richards write in Crain’s that the Community Restoration Program transforms the playbook for homes in foreclosure. Its goal is to help owners keep their homes whenever possible. When the city purchases distressed notes, it has the ability to work with local nonprofits that can offer housing counseling and help affected families determine realistic terms for a restructured mortgage.

Fighting back against de Blasio’s hopeless homeless policies: In an editorial, the New York Post writes that without a coherent homeless-prevention strategy, and a serious “tough love” approach to those claiming to be homeless, the need for more places to warehouse people will keep growing and angering communities.

What the heck does “equity” mean?: A clear definition of equity would seem paramount to galvanizing philanthropy into action around this increasingly used term, but the field is only beginning to explore what it really means, the Stanford Social Innovation Review writes.

Philanthropist Amy Hagedorn dies at 79: Amelia Maiello Hagedorn, who founded the Hagedorn Foundation and with Miracle-Gro founder Horace Hagedorn co-founded a separate fund, died earlier this month at her home,Long Island Business News reports. Hagedorn through her foundation and fund provided millions of dollars to help children, families, and immigrants primarily on Long Island.

Jay Z and Beyoncé are throwing a charity concert to benefit Robin Hood Foundation: Jay Z and Beyoncé are planning a massive Tidal gig in New York on Oct. 15 in collaboration with Wall Street’s favorite charity, the Robin Hood Foundation, Page Six writes. Jay and Bey will perform, as well as Nicki Minaj, Lauryn Hill and Lil Wayne, at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The event, for which tickets will start at $50, with some VIP packages going up to 100,000 dollars, will raise money for Robin Hood, education for children in New York City and for charities nominated by the artists.

The Developing Leaders Program for Nonprofit Professionals at Columbia Business School Executive Education offers nonprofit managers training in strategic management skills including using financial data, planning and implementing changing, negotiation and self-awareness.

After a gas explosion destroyed its home, a band is helping the East Village heal: A band whose members lived in the building destroyed by the East Village gas explosion will play a festival to benefit the Cooper Square Committee, a nonprofit housing group formed nearly 60 years ago to repel Robert Moses and his designs on the neighborhood, the New York Times writes. The committee found apartments for the band members.

City’s first orchestra music charter school to open in 2017: The Washington Heights and Inwood Music Community Charter School will offer two hours of orchestral music and voice instruction to all students in grades K to 5 during an extended school day, according to the New York Post.

Public losing faith in higher education as a jumpstart for work lives: In the context of the current congressional hearings on the use of college endowments, Nonprofit Quarterly writes that Congress is not the only one to question the value proposition of the modern university. A recent Public Agenda survey funded by the Kresge Foundation found that the proportion of the public who are convinced that a college education is important to long-term workplace success has been on a real decrease over the past six years.

Federal investment slated for Mid-Hudson Children’s Museum School Readiness Program:

Representative Sean Patrick Maloney announced a federal investment through the Institute of Museum and Library Services’ “Museums for America” program of $137,280 to promote school readiness in children ages three to five. The Mid-Hudson Children’s Museum currently collaborates with the Smithsonian Early Enrichment Center to provide children the opportunity to visit museums, gain education in the STEM fields, provide educators opportunities for professional development, and provide resources for parents. Through this two-year project, young children from early childhood education centers located in Poughkeepsie will participate in programs at the museum, early educators will be trained at professional development sessions and parents will be engaged through family workshops.





Bloomberg Philanthropies produces short documentaries highlighting public art challenge projects in Gary, IN; Los Angeles; SC and New York Capital Region:

A short documentary series created by Bloomberg Philanthropies provides a behind- the-scenes look at how four cities are using temporary public art projects to bring together local government and artists to increase access to the arts, elevate critical issues, foster community engagement and highlight creativity across local industries through the Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge. Each of the three-minute shorts, which feature interviews with mayors, artists and cultural leaders working together to develop risk-taking public art projects, showcases the unprecedented levels of contact and cooperation between the arts and civic leaders. View the Upstate New York video here.





Legal Services of the Hudson Valley to hold Dutchess Partners in Justice Reception:

Legal Services of the Hudson Valley will hold its third Annual Dutchess Partners in Justice Reception, honoring Timmian Massie, Senior Vice President for Marketing, Public Affairs and Government Relations at Health Quest as “Champion of Justice” and the law firm Iseman, Cunningham, Riester & Hyde LLP as “Advocate for Justice,” on Thursday, Sept. 22, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.Almost 200 people are expected to attend the event which will take place at Locust Grove Estate, 2683 South Road, Poughkeepsie, NY. A networking reception catered by The Chocolate Mousse will be followed by brief remarks about the organization’s programs and services by LSHV staff and Board, a client speaker and the honorees.

When it comes to environmental issues that affect their families, women are often the driving forces of change. A new analysis of data presented by bipartisan pollsters Celinda Lake and Vince Breglio will examine the potential of women to make clean energy a reality in our communities and for the country. Join The New York Women's Foundation and Civil Society Institute to discuss on September 29.





Bilingual Case Planner, Lower East Side Family Union

Lower East Side Family Union seeks qualified professionals to assist in its efforts of enhancing the quality of family life through the delivery of culturally linguistic and responsive services. Successful candidates will be responsible for providing case management services to a maximum of 12 families to prevent foster care placement or replacement. Ensures the safety and well-being of children. Assesses the family’s needs and strengths and provides meaningful assistance in accordance with City, State and Federal Regulations. Makes home visits and other required contacts, such as school visits. Makes appropriate service referrals for quality preventive services and accurately documents activities and information in the case record/systems timely.





Healthcare Enrollment Specialist - Single Stop, Good Shepherd Services

As part of Single Stop’s initiative to provide accurate knowledge and assistance to families and individuals in need of health insurance, the Healthcare Enrollment Specialist will provide application assistance to participants under the new Affordable Care Act regulations, and will serve as an expert educator to consumers on how to properly navigate the health care system, including programs and subsidies. The HES will obtain training from Single Stop and from the New York State Department of Health to become a Certified Application Counselor. Completion of all applications will take place through the NY State of Health Marketplace. The HES will be supported by the Single Stop Training Associate as well as Single Stop’s entire Navigator program team.





Fatherhood Specialist, Sheltering Arms Children and Family Services/Safe Space

Sheltering Arms is seeking a Fatherhood Specialist for our Early Childhood Education program. The overall intent of the Fatherhood Program is to support families and to benefit children’s learning and development. The role of the Fatherhood Specialist is to engage fathers and male father figures to work with the program staff as partners to promote their child’s best interest, and to support successful child outcomes. In addition, the Fatherhood Specialist will work with fathers and their families to establish family goals that are motivating, fulfilling and that will help to enhance their quality of life. The Fatherhood Specialist will link fathers and refer to supportive services and will maintain records and track outcomes.





Bowery Mission opens all-in-one resource center for East Harlem residents: The Bowery Mission, a faith-based homeless services group, launched the Community Hope Resource Center in East Harlem at 315 E. 115th St., a pilot program that will provide legal, medical and career services for any community resident who needs it, DNAinfo writes. It's being extended from a current program that works with previously homeless men.

