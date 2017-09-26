FROM NYN MEDIA:

* In our latest front-line hero feature, we profile Theory Thompson who is the director of director of Good Shepherd Services’ LifeLink program, which gives inner-city students the tools to pursue higher education.

TOP NEWS:

* Public Advocate Letitia James called on City Hall to terminate more than 98 million dollars in contracts that would keep 11 rent-stabilized buildings in use as homeless shelters after the mayor pledged to phase out the notoriously mismanaged cluster site program, Gothamist writes.

* In 2015, the entertainment producer Harvey Weinstein arranged for items to be auctioned off at a fundraiser for amfAR, a New York-based charity that works to cure AIDS, but conditioned that $600,000 of the money raised would go to a nonprofit playhouse that had done a trial run of a musical that Weinstein produced, the New York Times writes.

* God’s Love We Deliver, the venerable charity founded in more than 30 years ago, marked 20 million meals served to its grateful clients in their homes, the Daily News writes.

* A steep rise in domestic violence across the five boroughs, and its effect on the city’s homeless crisis, prompted an oversight hearing last week by the City Council’s Committee on Courts & Legal Services chaired by Councilman Rory Lancman, the Times Ledger writes.

* More people in poor neighborhoods purchased healthy food when mobile food markets used wireless banking machines to accept food stamps, according to a new study released by New York University, PBS NewsHour reports.

* After arriving in the United States less than a month ago, Eritrean refugee Saba Gabremichael is settling into Brooklyn life as her 6-year-old daughter, Koki, attends P.S. 118 with a daughter from their host family, DNAinfo writes.

* Following a yearlong hiatus, the revamped 40-year-old Big Apple Circus is returning to Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center under new ownership for shows beginning Oct. 27, the New York Post writes.

* Organizers of the Muslim Day Parade tapped Rabbi Marc Schneier as an honorary grand marshal to send a message of togetherness between the two religions, the Daily News reports.

* When an organization teams up with a business for a good cause, it can create more buzz and momentum for a project, but while there’s a myriad of benefits to getting the private sector involved in your campaign, you need to make sure the entire process is painless for all involved, Forbes writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* The battle over health care changes and a push to eliminate state and local tax deductibility as part of tax reform are primary fears of the Partnership for New York City and the state Business Council, the Daily News reports.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Using a social media ad, a political nonprofit group with close ties to President Donald Trump is amplifying his attack on professional athletes who kneel during the national anthem as a form of protest, BuzzFeed reports.

* The Trump administration is stepping up its pursuit of parents who paid to have their children illegally brought into the United States, a move aimed at discouraging families from paying human smuggling organizations, the New York Times reports.

IN DEPTH:

* Although a majority of millennials are dissatisfied with or unsure about the direction the United States is headed in, they are taking action to work toward a bright future, a report from Achieve and the Case Foundation finds, Philanthropy News Digest writes.

* The fundamental failing of what became known as Diller Island was that, as a plan for a public space, it was far too reliant on and driven by one man's vision and wealth, Inside Philanthropy writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* The Universal Hip-Hop Museum, originally planned for the Kingsbridge Armory, will use technology to create a multi-generational experience featuring music, artifacts, video and photography, research areas and a performance stage, DNAinfo writes.

* Hurricane Maria’s immense damage to Dominica is still being assessed, but the New York-based Dominica-American Relief and Development Association is already helping and encouraging assistance from the public, the Daily News writes.

* Corning, New York, residents took part in the annual "Walk for Wishes" fundraiser hosted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation in which all of the money raised stays in Western New York to help grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses in the community, WENY reports.

NYN BUZZ:

* On Thursday, Oct. 5, the Women’s City Club of New York will host a forum to discuss the implications and consequences of the New York Constitutional Convention, which is on the general election ballot in New York this November. In advance of Election Day on Nov. 7, WCC is hosting this program to help the public better understand the implications of a Constitutional Convention which would revise the founding document of New York State. Panelists at the forum will discuss the implications of the ballot, such as the fact that a convention allows for elected officials to propose amendments or even rewrite the entire state constitution. Supporters maintain the convention would allow thorny issues avoided by the state Legislature to be addressed, while opponents maintain it could chip away at revered protections.

* Last weekend, 24 teams from the biggest firms on Wall Street took part in “Compass,” a highly competitive, puzzle-solving scavenger hunt across New York City, to benefit the youth served by Good Shepherd Services. The event, organized with Pine River Capital, raised approximately $750,000 to support Good Shepherd’s youth programs serving 30,000 NYC children and families each year. “Compass,” formerly known as “Midnight Madness,” began at Pier 46 and sent twenty-four teams from Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, JPMorgan, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Citi, Bridgewater Associates, BNP Paribas, SECORr, Bloomberg LP, and others throughout Manhattan and on to the Intrepid to solve mind-bending location-based puzzles.

* Innovative approaches to economic development, cultural expression and health are at work in 23 U.S. communities with The Kresge Foundation’s investment of $4.6 million in grants to develop pioneering food-oriented initiatives, which included a grant to Placeful Company in New York. Nonprofit organizations and coalitions from across the nation will be awarded $200,000, two-year grants to implement neighborhood-scale projects that increase equitable economic opportunity for residents by using an approach that blends health, community development and Creative Placemaking.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a statewide partnership on Sunday to provide aid to Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, as he called on the federal government to step up efforts to help its Caribbean territories, The New York Times writes.

* The New York City Council is poised to criminalize “revenge porn” under a proposal by City Councilman Rory Lancman, putting uploaders of someone’s “intimate image” without permission in jeopardy of a year in jail and a $1,000 fine, the Post reports.

* Metropolitan Transportation Authority managers plan to show the agency’s board new statistics to measure service and a digital dashboard that will give everyday riders a better sense of how bad their ride is and where it needs to improve, the Daily News reports.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Sept. 27 -- Convent of the Sacred Heart School hosts a Service Forum

POINT OF INTEREST: God’s Love We Deliver “launched by Stone and Jane Best employs 24 drivers, serves more than 7,000 needy people and provides 1.7 million meals each year,” the Daily News.