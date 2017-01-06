In 2016, much of our original reporting focused on the homelessness crisis and the aftermath of the FEGS implosion. These stories easily pulled in the most clicks. Not surprisingly, stories tackling ways to breathe fresh air into revenue generation, fundraising and risk management efforts also received a lot of attention, as nonprofits sought to build stability in a difficult operating climate. In case you missed any of these stories the first time around, take a moment to enjoy our most popular stories of 2016.

1 – City alters policies harming homeless domestic violence victims

New York Nonprofit Media reporter Frank Runyeon investigated how domestic violence survivors are treated within the homeless shelter system and what he found was tragic. This article tells the story of “Margarita,” a domestic violence survivor who said the shelter system has done more injustice to her than her abuser ever did. It also outlines changes that were made, on the heels of our investigation, that we hope will bring about some improvements.

“I don’t know who’s going to explode first,” Margarita said of her family. “Me or them.”

2 – What’s new in fundraising events

Sometimes looked upon as a necessary evil, fundraising events can hew closely to particular formats and formalities that quickly render them stale. This article by Ron Gold, president and CEO of Marketing Works, shares some recent innovations in event planning that are not for the faint of heart – unless aquarium shark tanks and helicopter ball drops are already your thing.

“At Marketing Works, we’ve noticed a definite trend away from traditional golf outings and gala fundraising events and toward extended cocktail parties or more innovative events with themes like casino night.”

3 – New report highlights nonprofit risk management in post-FEGS climate

When SeaChange Capital Partners, a merchant bank that focuses on the nonprofit sector, and Oliver Wyman, a global management consulting firm, partnered to produce a report about how to manage financial risk in the wake of FEGS, people paid attention. Recommendations included recruiting and retaining strong chief financial officers who can help carry out “explicit scenario planning” to prepare for unforeseen crises.

“The scope of the data is impressive and will provide nonprofits – and those that care about them – lots to chew over for years to come,” said David Rivel, CEO of The Jewish Board.

Bonus podcast: Our “At the Board Table” podcast with The Jewish Board on why they dared to take up the clients and programs FEGS left behind was the most popular podcast of 2016. It was released before we started our independent podcast channel, which you can subscribe to.

4 – Inspiring staff and volunteer excellence in nonprofits

A little inspiration goes a long way toward mastering the partnership between staff and volunteers. Paula Gavin, chief service officer for NYC Service, works to connect volunteers to the city's greatest needs and has dedicated much of her career to this work. She offers some actionable tips for motivating and managing your volunteers, staff and board members.

“Staff and volunteers are the engine of great nonprofits, and can truly power the organization forward when they feel connected to its mission and results.”

5 – Nonprofit fundraising strategies to reach millennials

Everyone’s talking about millennials, but who is getting money from them – and how? Development consultant Christina Taler wrote this article that serves as a primer on what this generation of highly educated and tech-savvy individuals values, and how to get them to open their wallets.

“Unlike their older counterparts, millennials are not afraid to tout their political viewpoints, favorite charities and causes, or what they had for breakfast. This is a group that craves connection and is responsive to storytelling.”

6 – The trouble with city contracts

In an adaptation of remarks given to the New York City Council, JoAnne Page, president and CEO of The Fortune Society, wrote about the increasing dangers difficult government contracts pose for organizations like hers. Late contract fulfillment, underfunding and the requirement that government-funded dollars be tracked to a particular program, put an undue strain on an organization’s back-end responsibilities.

“If nothing is done to change this onerous system, I am afraid we will see more nonprofits – like FEGS – unable to keep their doors open – resulting in fewer services available to New Yorkers in need, while the crises of poverty, homelessness, and reentry continue to escalate.”

7 – Revenue generation: fresh ideas to help your nonprofit raise funds

As the nonprofit sector has exploded in recent decades, many nonprofits have relied on the same approaches to appeal to donors. Rafi Musher, the founder of Stax Inc., and Sascha Freudenheim, co-founder and principal of PAVE Communications & Consulting, wrote about how organizations can leverage unused assets, try crowdfunding platforms and use service fees to create new revenue streams.

“Nonprofit organizations are engaged in a zero-sum game, with more parties competing for a limited philanthropic pie cut into increasingly smaller slices.”

8 – It’s time to get on the train

Groups that deliver services to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities expressed frustration about a Medicaid overhaul – known as the Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment – that has been years in the making and strained relations with the state. United Cerebral Palsy of New York City CEO Edward R. Matthews wrote to encourage service agencies to cooperate with the implementation and make sure caregivers’ perspectives were included. Though not everyone thought his suggestions were on the right track.

“Parent groups, trade associations and advocates everywhere have gone to every legislative hearing, government forum or public meeting and talked incessantly about how the future holds nothing but hopelessness, lost services, and people with developmental disabilities facing a life of loneliness or being warehoused in nursing homes with little or no activities.”

9 – New phase of Close to Home pioneers a shift from corrections to rehabilitation

Issues with the New York City Administration for Children’s Services, especially juvenile justice, led much of our news cycle for the year. In our profile of The Children’s Village’s “limited secure placement” facility, we hear how the organization is trying to address youth offenders using a restorative philosophy, instead of a punitive approach.

“You get a stack of documents and you see the history and the amount of trauma, the things that a kid has been through,” said Tina Schleicher, a clinical coordinator. “And the idea becomes: How can this kid ever be successful? But then if you take a moment and think and look at how they have survived despite all of this, you think: How can they not be successful?”

10 – Three arrested as city DOI releases scathing report on Close to Home oversight

After three juveniles escaped a secure facility and raped a woman they encountered in an internet cafe, New York City Department of Investigation Commissioner Mark Peters released a report which detailed the failures by the provider, Boys Town. Three employees were also arrested after they, and others, were named for falsifying logbooks and leaving the facility when they should have been watching the children. The New York City Administration for Children’s Services continued to reform and defend the program in the following months.

“While ACS has taken a great many steps in the past few weeks to fix that, prior to a month ago, there were significant issues in both monitoring, supervision and requirements that are very much live issues,” Peters said.

Bonus article: Private foundation dollars have anchored many of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s hallmark initiatives tackling economic inequality, such as universal pre-kindergarten and computer science training. Senior Reporter Dan Rosenblum explored how and when the relationship between philanthropy and city agencies can be mutually beneficial – and what impact this has on nonprofit service providers who compete for the same dollars.