Among the many responsibilities board and staff have at nonprofits, it is crucial to take time and assess the health of your organization. While not everything important is easy to measure, a close look at your organization can help you identify and prioritize your next steps. This event will discuss everything from good management, to efficient operations, to fundraising while carrying out your mission, to effective programs, systems and technology.

September 13, 2018

Hebrew Union College - 1 West 4th Street, Manhattan

Who Will Attend?

Executive Directors, Chief Financial, Operating, Development, HR, Marketing and IT Officers of major nonprofits, City and State Public Officials, and executive leadership from mid to large sized New York nonprofits; and those who service these executives.

Topics to include:

· Maximizing Oversight Capacities of your Board and Managing Governance Functions at your Nonprofit

· Good Fundraising along with good Financial Management

· How is your Organization Telling its Story and Building its Relationships?

· How effectively is your Organization Leveraging Technology?

· Creating a Positive Organizational Culture

· What does a Successful Organizational Health Assessment look like?

· Importance of Financial Health to Effectively Fulfill Missions

· Evaluation and Measurement of Outcomes to Demonstrate Impact

Past Event Speakers include:

Past Event Speakers include:

Founder, Achievement for Disabled Youth - Chief Financial Officer, AHRC New York - Director of Development and Communications, America Needs You - Director of Marketing, The Arc of the United States - Director of Special Events, Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City - Director of Development, Birch Family Services - President & CEO, Brooklyn Children's Museum - Chief Officer for External Relations and Advancement, Brooklyn Community Services - Executive Director, Cause Effective - Senior Project Manager, Center for Court Innovation - Director, Operations, Common Impact - President, Council of Urban Real Estate (CURE) - Executive Director, Directions For Our Youth (DFOY) - Director of Resource Development, Greater Jamaica Development Corporation - CEO and President, Harlem Educational Activities Fund - Vice President of Health Homes, Housing Works, Inc. - Senior Policy Analyst, Human Services Council of New York - Director of Finance & Administration, Hunger Free America - Director of Operations and Finance, IMPACCT Brooklyn - Director of Data & Systems Analytics, International Rescue Committee - Director of Development, Iris House - Director, Communication and Marketing, JCCA - Chief Development and Communications Officer, Jericho Project - Executive Director, LEAP - CEO, Little Flower Children and Family Services of New York - Senior Director, Marketing & Communications, Make-A-Wish® Metro New York and Western New York - Director of Support Programs, Mercy Home - President, National Executive Service Corps - Chief Development Officer, National "I Have A Dream" Foundation - Chief, Charities Bureau, New York State Department of Law - Attorney General's Office - Executive Director, NYC Hospitality Alliance - Executive Director, Options for Community Living, Inc. - Founder and CEO, Pitch In For Baseball - Chief Development Officer, Storefront Academy - Chief Executive Officer, St. Christopher's, Inc. - Governance Chair, Support Center Partnership in Philanthropy - Associate Vice President, Corporate Engagement, United Way of New York City - Director of Development and Communications, Urban Pathways - Executive Director/CEO, VISIONS/Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired - Founder/Executive Director, Young Professionals Healthcare Network - Chief Operating Officer, Youth Communication

