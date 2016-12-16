8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
The Convene, 32 Old Slip, NYC
Fundraising is all about creating trust and building relationships that lead logically to donating, giving and other support. If you want to hone your direct response fundraising skills and stay apprised of the latest trends in nonprofit membership development. This event will bring together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money.
Discussions to include:
Building a database and using the data to better connect with your donors
Creating and implementing a successful event while raising significant funds
Enhancing direct response campaigns
How to turn-around your development program
Effective grant writing
Importance of a fundraising mindset to all of your organizational communications
Using Technology to Enhance Your Message: From Websites to Mobile to Social Media
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Campaigns
Storytelling — How to Tell the Story of Your Organization
