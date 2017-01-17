



Do you know someone who dedicates their time to serving those in need? Nominate your friends and colleagues to be among this year's Front-Line Heroes. Every year, New York Nonprofit Media recognizes people from the nonprofit industry who work in the field directly helping clients and making their organizations' goals a reality through hard work and dedication. Front-Line Heroes display excellence in their commitment to serving those in need.





Nominations are being accepted through February 15th. To submit a nomination, please click here





This year's event will take place on April 18th at 121 Fulton Street in Downtown Manhattan. Sponsorship, advertising and VIP table opportunities are available. If you are interested please contact Kelly Murphy at 917 952 4994 or email kmurphy@cityandstateny.com.