Sharen Duke began at AIDS Service Center NYC in 1990, with three staff members. 27 years later, the organization now has more than 170 people and has recently changed its name to The Alliance for Positive Change. The group helps New Yorkers with HIV and other chronic health conditions get medical care, support and housing assistance. Each year, it supports more than 7,000 low-income people in the New York area. Duke joins us to talk about how health care advances have changed the organization and how its peer education model helps its clients.

New York Nonprofit Media regularly interviews nonprofit leaders to discuss their professional experience, lessons learned, perspectives on the industry and more.To recommend a candidate contact Dan Rosenblum at drosenblum@nynmedia.com. If you don't see our podcast on iTunes, it should appear once you subscribe to the NYN Media Insights channel.

You can also listen to our podcast via the embedded player above, using Stitcher on your web browser, or via your podcast app on iPhone and Android. Search for NYN Media Insights.