What do Nas, Howard Schultz, Carmelo Anthony, Sonia Sotomayor and Lloyd Blankfein have in common? They all grew up in public housing. And those are the people the Fund for Public Housing is seeking to enlist in its bid to help the New York City Housing Authority face its large funding gap. We spoke to Rasmia Kirmani-Frye, founding president of the fund, which is seeking to raise millions over the next three years.

Since the interview, the fund has also announced a $250,000 investment from Citi Community Development to partner with the Food Bank to expand online tax preparation at 20 NYCHA developments. To date the fund has about $900,000 in committed funds.

