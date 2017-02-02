Life after prison is a prevalent topic with sentences meted out under the former Rockefeller Drug laws coming to an end, the very existence of Rikers Island being regularly called into question and formerly incarcerated persons re-entering local communities every day. In this episode, we are in the CEO Corner with Mark Goldsmith, co-founder and president of Getting Out and Staying Out which works to reduce recidivism by offering education, job training and employment. 90 percent of GOSO participants stay out of prison or jail.

