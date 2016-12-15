Exactly what happened on election day 2016? In our first segment, Director of the Urban and Social Policy Program at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs Ester Fuchs shares her analysis of the election’s results and talks about what her nonprofit "Who’s on the Ballot" and others can do to keep voters engaged.

In our second segment, our Senior Reporter Dan Rosenblum talks with Ann Toback, executive director of The Workmen’s Circle, a progressive Jewish organization that dates back more than 100 years. They spoke about how the organization ties its founding values to current issues, such as the Fight for 15 movement, its recent rebranding, and an interesting encounter with Alec Baldwin.

