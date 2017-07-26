As the healthcare debate rages on Capitol Hill, with all of its implications for Medicaid funding, New York State is in the midst of its own Medicaid reforms supported by reinvestments made by the Department of Health’s Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment Program or DSRIP – reforms that could potentially open up new markets and funding streams for a wide variety of human services nonprofits.

One of the key components of DSRIP is overseeing the shift to a Value-Based Payment system that emphasizes a “triple Aim” of providing improved affordability, improved health and an improved experience for the individual. So we invited two members of HSC’s Value-Based Payment Commission – Allison Sesso, executive director of the Human Services Council and Pam Mattel, Chief Operating Officer of Acacia Network - to talk about the move to Value Based Payments and what it could mean for the sector.

