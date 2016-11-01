The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) recently released the Accounting Standards Update for Not-for-Profit Entities and Health Care Entities touted as the biggest change in accounting standards for nonprofits in more than two decades. Lee Klumpp, National Assurance Director in BDO’s Institute for Nonprofit Excellence, joined us to discuss why the changes were made and what you’re going to need to do to fix your financial statements.

