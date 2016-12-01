A good volunteer experience can be hard to find, especially for the busy New York millennials who make up the bulk of NY Cares volunteers. Flexible, easy to access opportunities help, but in a city as diverse as New York, it also takes a lot of cultural competency training to prepare volunteers to parachute into any New York community and partner with its residents to create positive change.

In our first segment Gary Bagley, executive director of New York Cares, talks about creating strong volunteer programs and shares some learnings from the nonprofit management course he teaches at Columbia University.

In our second segment we talk with Joanne Lessner and Suzanne Taylor of the Blue Hill Troupe - where the ask of volunteers can include everything from singing to sewing costumes. The troupe bills itself as the only all-volunteer musical theatre group in New York City. It puts together a season of performances with the proceeds going to a nonprofit. Joanne and Suzanne talk with us about how the troupe builds community both in front of and behind the scenes.

