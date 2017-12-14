Northside Center for Child Development received $150,000 from the Deerfield Foundation to support its tele-psychiatry initiative. The funds will help Northside expand at both public and charter schools in Harlem and the Bronx in order to provide mental health treatment, medication management and consultation services to children and their families. The 70-year-old nonprofit’s Clinics in Schools program was featured in NYN Media earlier this year.

The Mental Health Association of Westchester has a new president of its board of directors. Meryl Allison currently splits her time between consultant work and service on nonprofit boards and previously worked as a partner at Accenture and Deloitte Consulting, where she specialized in healthcare and the life sciences. She will replace Mike Lombardi, who will remain as a member of the board of directors, according to a press release.

Volunteers of America-Greater New York raised almost $600,000 at its annual gala on Dec. 5. The event also honored Deloitte, a multinational professional services network headquartered in New York City, for its contribution to Operation Backpack and a new initiative Next Generation Network, which will rally support among young professionals in support of Volunteers of America.



Brooklyn Community Foundation announced 67 new grants totally $2.5 million, part of a 10-year, $25 million Invest in Youth initiative. The latest awards fall into three major categories: youth leadership, youth justice and immigrant youth. Three out of four grantees are headquartered in Brooklyn, with nearly half of them having operating budgets of less than $1 million. A list of recipients can be viewed here.