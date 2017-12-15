Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of the Governor)

Odyssey House opened a new recovery center in the Bronx. Lt. Gov. Kathleen Hochul and Arlene Gonzalez-Sanchez, commissioner of the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services, were on hand as the ribbon was cut at the new facility in the West Bronx, which will promote long term recovery social activities, recreation, education and job training.

The New York Life Foundation and the Afterschool Alliance are seeking proposals from out-of-school time programs that serve disadvantaged middle school youth. The Aim High program will award $1.35 million this year to 26 after-school, summer and expanded learning programs nationwide. The grants fall into three categories:

Ten awards of $15,000 over one year will go to programs with annual organizational budgets of $150,000 or more who cater to youth with disabilities or special needs.

Eight grants of $100,000 over two years will go to programs with annual program budgets of $250,000 or more, and organizational budgets of $500,000.

Eight grants of $50,000 over two years will go to programs with annual organizational budgets of $250,000 or more.

A webinar for prospective applicants is scheduled for Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. The deadline to apply is Friday, Jan. 26. More information can be found here. Recipients of new grants will be notified in May of 2018.







