The Fortune Society brought some holiday cheer on Dec. 16 to the families of formerly incarcerated people. This was the first Christmas together for some of the two-dozen families who gathered at the nonprofit’s headquarters in New York City. Children who attended the event received gifts from the Vera Institute of Justice. “The annual Holiday Family Party is a special opportunity for parents with criminal justice involvement to unite and bond with their families in a supportive and safe environment,” said JoAnne Page, president of The Fortune Society, in a press release.

There are three new board members at Lutheran Social Services of New York. Chris Brown currently serves as director of development and alumni relations for the Martin Luther School in Maspeth. He also brings to the board a background in corporate finance and community partnerships. Twila Evanson, a licensed clinical social worker, is an adjunct professor at Concordia College in Bronxville. Then there is Darrel Upson, a managing partner at Hudson Peak Wealth Advisors who also works with Phelps Memorial Hospital and Life’s WORC.

A new report from the Robin Hood Foundation’s Poverty Tracker examines underemployment – defined as workers who are working less than they would prefer – in New York City. While the national unemployment rate has fallen dramatically in recent years, a job is not enough for many residents who are struggling to make ends meet in an increasingly expensive city. A few takeaways: