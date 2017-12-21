Western and Central New York have been hit particularly hard by the opioid epidemic (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

The state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services put out a documentary yesterday that discusses state efforts to curb drug addiction. The hour-long video features former TV news anchor Laurie Dhue, who discusses her own nearly 20-years-long struggle with addiction. You can see the documentary here.

Project Renewal named Jody Rudin as the nonprofit’s new chief operating officer. In her new role, she will oversee 16 homeless shelters and transitional and permanent housing developments as well as social services provided by the 50-year-old organization. Prior to joining Project Renewal, Rudin was chief operating officer of Damian Family Care Service, and she spent more than 10 years at the New York City Department of Homeless Services.

State Sen. David Carlucci and Assemblywoman Sandy Galef want the state to create special domestic violence courts. They have teamed up on a new bill that would allow courts to transfer such cases to courts tailored to the needs of victims. “In the wake of Governor Cuomo’s proposed legislation that would remove guns from the hands of domestic abusers this is another common sense step that will help victims and survivors of domestic violence,” reads a press release about the legislation.