New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (above) announced that a notorious New York City landlord will pay millions in restitution to tenants (Submitted)

Teen pregnancies dropped by 60 percent in New York City between 2000 and 2015, according to new city data. A New York City Health Department press release was quick to note this announcement follows an announced end of federal funding for the national Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program – part of the Trump administration’s emphasis on sexual abstinence-only education for teens. The city health department meanwhile plans a social media blitz in upcoming weeks to highlight the stories of teens who benefitted from a city sex-ed program.

Semi-finalists for the sixth annual Long Island Imagine Awards are in. The Social Impact Award has seven contenders: AMT Children of Hope Foundation, Community Development Corporation of Long Island, The Corporate Source, EAC Network, Interfaith Nutrition Network, Island Harvest and LGBT Network. Suspense will continue until February, when finalists will be announced for that award as well as the Leadership Award, Arts & Culture Award, Innovation Award and the Rising Star Award. Final winners will emerge on May 1 at an event in Woodbury.

State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced a consent decree that will force controversial New York City landlord Steven Croman to pay $8 million in restitution to tenants who experienced harassment, coercion and fraud as part of his alleged efforts to force them out of rent-stabilized apartments. Cromon pleaded guilty earlier this year to tax fraud and fraudulently refinancing loans and will spend one year in jail at Rikers Island.