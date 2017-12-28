(contributed)

HELP USA announced Wednesday that Frances Pierre will be its new chief operating officer. Pierre has spent nearly two decades in homeless services and most recently served as HELP USA’s senior vice president for family services and day care programs. In that role, she oversaw about 1,000 units of family transitional housing throughout the New York City area. Before coming to the nonprofit in 2013, she worked as an associate commissioner at the New York City Department of Homeless Services.

JoAnne Page, president and CEO of The Fortune Society, and Elizabeth Gaynes, president and CEO of the The Osborne Association got some words in edgewise as part of a statement that was crowded with elected officials. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that the number of inmates in New York City jails had fallen below 9,000 for the first time in 35 years. “(It) would not have occurred without advocates and activists – and those directly affected by over-incarceration – raising their voices,” Gaynes said in the press release. Page added, “More than half of Fortune’s staff and much of its leadership has been incarcerated at Rikers. We celebrate this achievement because the life experience of our staff and clients reminds us daily of why reducing the number of people locked up at Rikers matters.”

A new statewide public awareness campaign will warn New Yorkers about “patient brokering,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday. This is the practice where addiction treatment providers pay brokers for referring patients to their programs. The campaign came about from a partnership between the New York Association of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Providers and the state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services.

The New York City Department of Education has a request for proposals from organizations that are experienced in helping students overcome difficulties to earn a high school diploma. The Learning to Work program provides direct services for overaged, undercredited students who need academic and personal support. A preproposal conference will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Founders Hall auditorium at St. Francis College. A copy of the solicitation is available here. Proposals are due by 1 p.m. on Feb. 13.





