City Harvest CEO Jilly Stephens was one three nonprofit leaders who made some noise on Dec. 28 at the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange. (contributed)

There was lots to hear from area nonprofits at the stock exchanges on Thursday. Ricardo Fernandez, Greater New York divisional commander for The Salvation Army rang the opening bell at the Nasdaq composite. About 15 minutes later City Harvest CEO Jilly Stephens rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange. Then She’s the First co-founder Christen Brandt got into the action by ringing the NYSE closing bell.

Teresa Santiago has lots to say about a recent New York nonprofit humanitarian mission to Puerto Rico. The Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New York consultant (who is also a board member at Estoy Con Puerto Rico) reported in an extensive blog post on the dire conditions she encountered during her eight-day trip.

Marking the 100th day since Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico, activists plan to rally at 6 p.m. on Friday at Manhattan’s Union Square. A group using the hashtag #OurPowerPRNYC plans to commemorate the more than 1,000 deaths that were caused by the disaster by wearing black and lighting candles. Contact Marlene Peralta at marlene.peralta@progressivecities.com, or 646-601-4267, for more information.