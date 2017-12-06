The nonprofit Lower East Side People’s Federal Credit Union filed a suit in federal court on Dec. 5 against President Donald Trump and Michael Mulvaney – the man that Trump appointed as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The suit alleges that this appointment has led to confusion as to who is in charge of the agency. Outgoing director Richard Cordray had appointed an acting director who the suit alleges should be in charge of the agency, based on the attorneys’ interpretation of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, which established the independent federal agency.

A new report from the New York City Independent Budget Office examines how the quality of education has varied for public school students. The report began tracking third graders in the 2008-09 school year and followed them through middle school. Factors that determined the achievement gap that resulted for students by race and gender included family income, English language abilities and special education classification.