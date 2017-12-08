NBA Hall of Fame Member Bob Lanier helped lead an auction that raised $300,000 for New York Cares on Dec. 4. (Ryan Kim)

New York Cares raised more than $1.6 million at its annual Winter Benefit, held on Dec. 4 at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan. More than 550 people turned out at the event, which honored founding board member Jeanne Straus as well as Kathy Wylde, president of the Partnership for the City of New York and its David Rockefeller Fellows Program. NBA hall of famer Bob Lanier was on hand for an auction that raised $300,000 to support New York Cares’ year-round programming that promotes volunteerism throughout the city.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is offering grants to blood cancer patients who were affected by hurricanes Irma, Harvey and Maria. The New York City-based nonprofit has committed up to $1 million in donations to the cause. Almost 1,500 people have already benefitted from society grants that will help them with treatment, transportation or medication needs related to the storms, according to a statement.

The Center for Safety & Change has a new director of legal services. Andrea Panjwani most recently served the managing attorney for immigration practice at the Westchester County-based My Sisters’ Place. In her new position she will oversee the Mary Weingard Domestic Violence Law Project and its new $1.1 million is federal funding that will allow the center to expand its bilingual legal programming.