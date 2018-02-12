Brooklyn Community Foundation honored five nonprofits for their contributions to social justice at a Feb. 9 event. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

New York City-based college success nonprofit Breakthrough New York has named Beth Onofry as its next executive director. Onofry has spent the last 11 years at The TEAK Fellowship, a college access and success nonprofit. She will start at her new position on March 1, according to a press release.

Two nonprofit leaders made some noise on Wall Street on Fri., Feb. 9. Books for Kids Board Chair Ronnie Sussman rang the opening bell that day, while Only Make Believe board member Sally Maier closed the trading day with a bell ring of her own. And it wasn’t even the first time that Books for Kids had swung by this year.

Brooklyn Community Foundation honored five nonprofits for their contributions to social justice with $100,000 each and a celebration in their honor at its annual Spark Prize event on Feb. 9. Saturday Night Live comedian Ana Gasteyer emceed the event, which drew about 275 guests, according to a press release. Those who received the award were: Cave Canem, Center for Law and Social Justice, Exalt Youth, GRIOT Circle, and Red Hook Initiative.

AIDS Center of Queens County, an affiliate organization of AIDS Healthcare Foundation, has named Rosemary Lopez as its new executive director. Lopen will oversee initiatives to improve HIV/AIDS care throughout Queens, an area with one of the highest HIV/AIDS rates in New York City. Lopez previously served as associate executive director of programs and compliance officer at AIDS Center of Queens County

Cerebral Palsy of Westchester’s affiliated Boy Scout Pack 535 had their annual luncheon on Feb. 9. The group includes kids with disabilities who have the opportunity, along with members of Girl Scout Troop 1902, to participate in traditional scouting activities like the Pinewood Derby. The kids now have two months to prepare for the gravity-fueled competition between homemade wooden toy cars.