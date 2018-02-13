Advocates for the disabled lobbied state lawmakers in Albany on Feb. 12. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

The New York Association on Independent Living along with the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Association of New York State brought hundreds of people to Albany yesterday for a rally and legislative lobbying. They urged lawmakers to approve more funding for independent living centers, Access to Home, higher wages for home care and the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, according to a press release

Volunteer New York! Announced the winners of its annual Volunteer Spirit Awards, which recognizes outstanding local volunteer efforts. They will be further recognized at an April 20 event in Tarrytown, according to a press release. Winners include individuals affiliated with nonprofits such as United for the Troops, The Emergency Shelter Partnership and United Women of Rockland.

The New York Community Trust recently approved $8.3 million in grants to dozens of nonprofits, according to a press release. The funds will benefit a variety of causes including enhancing cancer treatment, aiding seniors, improving service for those with developmental disabilities, meeting LGBTQ individuals’ needs, youth development and more. A full list of recipients is here.





