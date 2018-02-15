The William G. McGowan Charitable Fund released a new Request for Proposal for organizations that serve the homeless. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

Cause Effective announced the eighth year of a collaboration with the Foundation Center. “The Breakfast Club: A Peer Circle for Directors of Small Development shops” will meet monthly for discussion of challenges and strategies for personal and organizational success. Those that are interested in taking part can apply here.

The William G. McGowan Charitable Fund released a new Request for Proposal for organizations that serve the homeless. Applications should detail how organizations will address the circumstances contributing to chronic homelessness. Letters of interest are due March 15, full applications May 1.

Manhattan-based Services for the Underserved's Urgent Housing Programs scored a $15.9 million contract with New York City’s Department of Social Services/Human Resources Administration, according to the City Record. The funds will go towards Homebase homelessness services.