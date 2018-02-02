There are new board members at Big Brothers and Big Sisters of New York City, CoveCare Center, and the NYC Employment and Training Coalition. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

There are five new members of the board at the youth-mentoring nonprofit Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City. The new members, announced Jan. 31, are Bill Edwards, senior vice president of core holdings at the Rockefeller Group; Michael Rodriguez, president of Alliance Building Services; Steven Pozycki, founder and chairman of SJP Properties; Diego Scotti, executive vice president at Verizon; and Anthony Abenante, managing director at Credit Suisse.

Carmel-based nonprofit CoveCare Center has a new member on its board of directors, according to a press release. Suzanne Fregien is a lifelong Putnam County resident who has worked at PCSB Bank since 1996. CoveCare, an organization that helps people dealing with issues such as mental health and substance abuse, was formerly known as Putnam Family & Community Services.

CharitySTRONG which offers nonprofits help with board recruitment and education, recently announced that it has registered its 2,500th participant statewide and 1,000th in Western New York. It also met its goal of facilitating 50 board matches. Some 30 board matches were made in the Buffalo area. CharitySTRONG launched 15 months ago in Western New York and New York City.

The NYC Employment and Training Coalition (NYCETC) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Jose ("Joey") Ortiz, Jr. as the organization's new executive director, starting on Feb. 5. Ortiz previously served as managing director of external affairs at Coalition for Queens, a nonprofit that helps underserved people with college degrees train for tech jobs.