Women’s March co-chairs Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory and Bob Bland will be honored at the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies Rising Together Breakfast on March 2, according to a press release. The event will also feature Joanne N. Smith, executive director of Girls for Gender Equity, and co-founders Glynda C. Carr and Kimberly Peeler-Allen of Higher Heights for America.

The Geriatric Mental Health Alliance of New York is getting ready to take its advocacy work to a new level this year, with some help from a new book filled with demographic and epidemiological information. But before an advocacy agenda and action plan can develop, the alliance is looking for input about what are the most important issues relating to mental health services for the elderly. Thoughts can be sent to Lisa Furst at lfurst [at] mhaofnyc.org.

An Oyster Bay man faces 15 years in prison after being found guilty of stealing from the Bronx-based nonprofit Narco Freedom, state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced in a Feb. 16 press release. Jon Cornachio used an elaborate scheme to create a no-show job at the Medicaid-funded organization, which provides substance abuse services across New York City. The five-year scheme cost the organization at least $300,000 and the costs of leasing a Land Rover for Cornachio, according to Schneiderman. He will be sentenced on March 2.