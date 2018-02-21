(Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

The Partnership for a Healthier America is accepting nominations for awards recognizing individuals and organizations that contribute to their communities. The Impact Award recognizes those who demonstrate measurable impact and outcomes with a focus on populations impacted by obesity. A Partner of the Year Award will recognize someone who has affected the work of other organizations. Finalists will be announced on May 3 and winners in September.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City has a new chief development officer. Elliot Berger brings three decades of experience to his new role, where he will help drive growth in the nonprofit’s youth mentoring programs, according to a press release. Among other roles, Berger previously worked at New York Law School, N.Y.U. Stern School of Business and Merrill Lynch.

Andrew Malekoff, executive director of North Shore Child and Family Guidance Center, has won a bit of recognition in the writing world, according to a press release. An article that Malekoff wrote in Newsday last fall, received the Folio Award from the Fair Media Council for best column.