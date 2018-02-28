Billionaire T. Denny Sanford, has supported social emotional programming that has reached 200,000 children in New York City. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

Karl Wellner has been named as president of the board of the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children. Wellner, a native of Sweden and CEO of Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management, had served as vice president of the board since 2011, according to a press release. He succeeds David Stack, who had been president of the board since 2011.

Billionaire T. Denny Sanford got a bit of love from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio when Sanford visited a school in Brooklyn on Feb. 28. A proclamation from the mayor declared that day as Sanford Harmony Day in recognition of Sanford’s philanthropy, which aims to give away much of his estimated $2.2 billion during his lifetime. That goal includes support for social emotional learning programming that now reaches more than 200,000 students in New York City and at least 800,000 more across the country, according to a press release.

The Center for the Elimination of Violence in the Family received a $2.84 million contract from the New York City Department of Social Services/Human Resources Administration on Feb. 28, according to the City Record. The funds will go towards emergency residential facilities organized by the Brooklyn-based nonprofit for victims of domestic violence and their families.

The Legal Aid Society received a $2 million contract from the New York City Department of Social Services/Human Resources Administration on Feb. 28, according to the City Record. The money will fund legal services from the Manhattan-based nonprofit for low income people throughout the city.