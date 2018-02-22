Brian Williams will host ArtsConnection's 40th Anniversary event on March 12. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

The New York State Council on the Arts is offering Architecture + Design Program grants for the upcoming year. Any nonprofit is eligible for the grants, which aim to promote architectural preservation and literacy across the state. The deadline to apply is March 28 and interested parties can contact Kristin Herron (kristin.herron [at] arts.ny.gov) or apply directly via New York State Grants Getaway.

New York State Health Foundation is awarding grants of up to $400,000 for nonprofits who have ideas that can be developed for scale on issues such as health care, veterans’ health and community well-being. These are one-time, nonrenewable funding opportunities, according to a press release. More information is available here. The deadline to apply is March 13.

ArtsConnection will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a March 12 event at the Rainbow Room on West 49th St. in Manhattan. Brian Williams will host the event, which a press release said would include another surprise guest. ArtsConnection was formed in 1978 when a fiscal crisis led New York City to cut arts funding – and some forty years later, threats to the arts have returned, the press release added.