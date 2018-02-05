HeartShare St. Vincent’s Services is one of 8 foster care agencies receiving a portion of a nearly $1 million grant from The Pinkerton Foundation for the support of older youth in foster care. HeartShare has hired an employment coach to work with such clients, according to a press release.

Brooklyn Community Foundation announced that Zul Jamal and Carley Roney have joined its board of directors, according to a press release. Jamal is a managing director at investment bank Moelis & Company. Roney is an entrepreneur who founded The Knot, a wedding planning website.



Marks Paneth – an accounting, tax and advisory firm – announced that Sibi Thomas, partner with the firm’s nonprofit arm, has been appointed to a panel of nonprofit experts by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, beginning this month, according to a press release.