Four nonprofits have received new grants from the New York City Department of Homeless Services. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

The Prisoner Reentry Institute announced via Twitter yesterday that it was “jumping on the #StrongNonprofits bandwagon.” This effort to convince New York lawmakers to increase funding for human services nonprofits also brought FPWA Senior Policy Analyst Mallory Nugent to the Capitol, where she testified in front of the Assembly. The hashtag has been a rallying point for nonprofits this budget season, at a time when human services nonprofits have launched initiatives on several fronts to rally support from state and local government for more funding, and improved contracts.

New York City nonprofits scored some contracts with the Department of Homeless Services, the City Record announced today. Project Hospitality received $367,000 for services in Staten Island. South Bronx Overall Economic Development Corporation got $2.23 million. The Manhattan-based Create Inc. won $1.32 million – and Brooklyn-based Home/Life Services received $6.45 million.

Federation of Organizations has been awarded a grant from the New York State Office of Mental Health to expand its Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) services to the North Fork of Long Island. A press release did not state an award amount, but did add that the new funds will allow the Long Island-based nonprofit to care for up to 68 people in Suffolk County.





