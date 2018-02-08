A girls performs at a Feb. 6 event where a coalition of cultural nonprofits discussed immigration. (Photo by Victor Nechay; illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

Junior Achievement of New York has a new board member. Rosa Ramos-Kwok, a managing director at Bank of America, previously worked at Morgan Stanley and has been a sponsor of Girls Who Code Summer Immersion Program, according to a press release. Junior Achievement of New York is an affiliate of a national organization devoted to improving education.

The Mental Health Association of Westchester named Barbara Bernstein as chief planning officer. Bernstein has been a longtime member of the Tarrytown-based organization, according to a press release. She currently co-leads the agency’s implementation of a “Zero Suicide” model, which has been embraced by the state Office of Mental Health, the press release added.

A coalition of New York City-based cultural organizations unveiled a new agenda on Feb. 6 that aims to recognize the cultural contributions of immigrant artists. About 75 representatives from a long list of organizations attended the event held at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in lower Manhattan. Organizations represented included: Pan Asian Repertory; Repertorio Español; Irish Repertory Theatre; the Kairos Italy Theater; the Irish Arts Center; National Asian Artists Project; Dance NYC; and the Turkish American Repertory Theatre; as well as such museums and cultural organizations as El Museo del Barrio, according to a press release.