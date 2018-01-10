The state Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration has issued two RFPs for nonprofits that work with minorities affected by AIDS and mentally-ill adults who are at risk of getting caught up in the criminal justice system. A total of more than $3 million is available under the grants. RFPs are due for both by March 5.
There will be a free Narcan training in Goshen later this month. Participants will learn how to use the anti-overdose medication, which prevents death from opioid/heroin overdoses through an injection or nasal spray. To register for the event, contact Catholic Charities Community Services of Orange and Sullivan, which is sponsoring the event, by calling 845-294-5124, extension 320.
New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence released its winter newsletter. The issue includes a Q&A with two county officials involved in a pilot program for remote access to temporary orders of protection. A state agency attorney also offers a run-down of the program.
