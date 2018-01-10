A free Narcan training will take place in Orange County later this month. (Shutterstock)

The state Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration has issued two RFPs for nonprofits that work with minorities affected by AIDS and mentally-ill adults who are at risk of getting caught up in the criminal justice system. A total of more than $3 million is available under the grants. RFPs are due for both by March 5.

There will be a free Narcan training in Goshen later this month. Participants will learn how to use the anti-overdose medication, which prevents death from opioid/heroin overdoses through an injection or nasal spray. To register for the event, contact Catholic Charities Community Services of Orange and Sullivan, which is sponsoring the event, by calling 845-294-5124, extension 320.

New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence released its winter newsletter. The issue includes a Q&A with two county officials involved in a pilot program for remote access to temporary orders of protection. A state agency attorney also offers a run-down of the program.